jason tartick reacts to kaitlyn bristowe zac clark rumors`

Jason Tartick appeared to subtly react to rumors that his ex Kaitlyn Bristowe is now dating fellow Bachelor Nation alum Zac Clark. Jason responded to a comment from his “Trading Secrets” cohost David Arduin on his Monday, January 1, Instagram post, hinting that a new year was just what he needed.

“Let’s just pretend 2024 starts tomorrow,” David wrote. “Kid deserves a true FRESH start to the year.” Jason, 35, replied, “I support this ha.”

The interaction came following Kaitlyn’s New Year’s Eve party, where she was seen seemingly getting cozy with Zac, 39. The two appeared in the background of a video from the midnight countdown and had their arms wrapped around each other.

In 2021, Kaitlyn, 38, cohosted two seasons of The Bachelorette with Tayshia Adams, who was engaged to Zac at the time. The former couple met on Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette in 2020, but called off their engagement in November 2021.

Meanwhile, Kaitlyn ended her engagement to Jason in August 2023. When the New Year’s Eve video surfaced, fans were immediately curious about the timeline of Kaitlyn and Zac’s apparent relationship. The Dancing With the Stars winner was hit with accusations that she cheated on Jason with the addiction counselor.

Kaitlyn hit back at the cheating rumors in an Instagram comment on Monday, January 1. “Hi! Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor,” she said. “Y’all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dogs lives. No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!!”

The “Off the Vine” podcast host also posted a lengthy statement to her Instagram story where she slammed critics for the hateful messages they were sending her.

“You don’t even know the truth,” she explained. “Your HATE should actually come with consequences. I truly worry about some of your mental health. It’s not OK.”

Kaitlyn and Jason got together at the beginning of 2019 after her split from Shawn Booth, who she got engaged to on season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2016. Jason had previously been a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of the hit ABC show in 2018 and connected with Kaitlyn after appearing as a guest on her podcast. He proposed in 2021, but the two split before making it down the aisle.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” they said in a joint statement on August 6. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

The pair added, “Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”