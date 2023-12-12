Jason Tartick is still emotional over his split from fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe, crying while speaking about her four months after ending their engagement.

“Kaitlyn meant so much to me and still currently does, and I get so worried,” Jason, 35, revealed during a December 8 appearance on former Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison‘s “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever” episode.

He continued, “I want to preface this … I just get so worried about the repercussions of what I say and I care, still, so much for her and it’s really, really hard for me to have these conversations. So, I’ll do my best.”

Jason’s first episode of crying occurred when he tried to describe how he sensed that their breakup was “on the horizon.

“You haven’t even asked a good question,” the Buffalo, New York, native said after getting his composure back. “It was a tough time so to go back to it, it’s tough. I’m also bad at that, I’ve worked on it. I always have been someone who hates showing my emotions, I hate it, I hate it, I hate it.”

Jason broke down for a second time when admitted he still loved Kaitlyn “so much,” and was feeling “very sensitive these days.”

When trying to describe what led to their split, he explained, “The way I would say it, there was a lot of deteriorating complacency. … F–k,” and began to cry again, adding, “So that’s my answer.”

Chris, 52, attempted to comfort Jason describing how difficult it is knowing that Kaitlyn, 38, is still out there and he can’t be with her.

“You don’t want to belittle someone who’s lost a significant other. You don’t want to compare but a big breakup, a divorce, it’s a loss,” Chris began. “You are mourning the loss of something and it’s different than losing a significant other or [my wife], Lauren [Zima], losing her dad, but at the same time, you are still losing something and you’re losing someone and what’s also difficult about that is that someone still exists. They didn’t go away. They did not die, you’re going to see them.”

Jason and Kaitlyn came face to face at Chris’ wedding to Lauren on November 5. He described the experience nine days later on his “Trading Secrets” podcast.

“There was a lot of energy that we were both holding, and it wasn’t maybe the best energy,” Jason admitted, adding, “And when we saw each other, [I] didn’t know what to expect, but it was great. It was friendly. It was cordial. It was respectful.” He also revealed that he hadn’t seen Kaitlyn since moving out of her Nashville home at the end of August.

At the time, The Bachelor alum shared a heartbreaking Instagram video of him and a friend moving his belongings into a truck and taking them to a storage locker. He showed their pet golden retrievers Ramen and Pinot looking on longingly as he went about the process.

“I share this bc although I said I was ok, I wasn’t and not only did I want him there that day and I needed him there that day. This has been another reminder to me that it’s ok to show weakness, it’s ok to ask for help and that the support from family/friends is truly unbreakable when they know you really need to lean in,” Jason wrote in the caption.

Kaitlyn later called him out for the video on her September 19 “Off the Vine podcast, saying his video with the dogs could have turned fans against her.

“When he was, kind of, leaning into that sad — I was like, ‘Bro,’” she said. “It didn’t protect me because it made me look like I was taking the dogs away from him.”

The Dancing With the Stars champion said that it made her “really sad” that Jason posted the video because they had been making their dogs a “priority” after they announced their split on August 6.