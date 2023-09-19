Kaitlyn Bristowe reflected on the aftermath of her split from ex-fiancé Jason Tartick and claimed he “didn’t protect” her from haters online.

“We talked about protecting each other through it because, of course, when you go through breakups you want to have your side and someone to have their side,” Kaitlyn, 38, said during the Tuesday, September 19, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast. “To justify it and say all these things. We really agreed on protecting each other.”

The former Bachelorette star added that she had an issue with Jason, 34, posting a video of himself packing his belongings into a moving truck ​on August 23 following their split. Jason said that the move “physically and mentally sucks” in the Instagram Reels video, which included clips of the former couple’s dog — Ramen and Pinot — looking sad as he packed up the boxes.

“When he was, kind of, leaning into that sad — I was like, ‘Bro,’” she said. “It didn’t protect me because it made me look like I was taking the dogs away from him.”

The Dancing With the Stars champion said that it made her “really sad” that Jason posted the video because they’ve been making their dogs a “priority” after they announced their split in August.

“We are both obsessed with them and we have made it very clear we’re going to be sharing them,” Kaitlyn added about their pets, noting that she confronted Jason about the video. “The messages I got after that were just … and he was like, ‘Well I didn’t get one message about it.’”

She concluded the topic by stating she assumed the public reaction to their split would “be bad,” though admitted she didn’t expect to receive hate. “I didn’t know it was going to be that bad of what people were saying to me,” the former reality star added.

Kaitlyn and Jason announced they ended their engagement after dating for nearly four years by issuing a joint statement via Instagram.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” they wrote on August 6. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

The statement noted that Ramen and Pinot “will continue to be cared for together as brothers,” while the former couple said they “will love and take care of them together.”

“Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other,” Kaitlyn and Jason added. “It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”