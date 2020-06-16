From the Mansion to the Dance Floor! See Which Bachelor Nation Stars Have Been on ‘DWTS’

We’ve seen many Bachelor and Bachelorette stars’ love lives play out on national television, but we’ve only seen a few show off their moves on Dancing With the Stars. Seven Bachelor Nation alumni have been part of the famous dance competition show since its first season in 2005, but only two have won — including Hannah Brown who took home the mirror ball trophy in 2019.

“Going on Dancing With the Stars was a tough transition for me — and doing something that is very new to me can kind of break down that confidence,” Hannah, who joined the show immediately after The Bachelorette, told Us Weekly in November 2019. “This has been a really good experience to be able to have all my emotions and it’s been a roller coaster and, like, allow all my emotions to be released. I feel like I’m getting back to that confident woman that I have become.”

It helped having dance partner Alan Bersten by her side. “She confided in me, and it really helped build our relationship, in a way,” Alan exclusively told Life & Style. “We built trust and we could really count on each other to get through these kinds of things … It was great. We really connected from that and we were able to use that in the dancing.”

The next Bachelor Nation contestant set to compete on DWTS is Kaitlyn Bristowe, who was a contestant on The Bachelor in 2015 before starring on The Bachelorette months later. Chris Harrison delivered the amazing news to her during The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever on June 15. “Your life is about to change, and I’m not joking,” he told her. “Kaitlyn, will you be on the next season of Dancing With the Stars?”

Kaitlyn couldn’t hold in her excitement. “Are you serious?” she responded. “I’m freaking out! Yes, yes, yes, yes. I’m so honored to say yes.”

Keep scrolling to see which other Bachelor Nation stars have competed on DWTS.