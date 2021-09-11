The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Official Cast Portraits Are So Glam — See Photos

Mirrorball, here we come! The Dancing With the Stars season 30 cast was announced on Wednesday, September 8 — and their official cast portraits were revealed on Friday, September 10.

Singer and Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa and Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee were revealed on August 26 as the first cast members to join the season. Since then, The Office’s Melora Hardin, Spice Girls alum Mel C, Bachelor season 25 leading man Matt James, Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore, actor Brian Austin Green, former YouTuber Olivia Jade and Peloton superstar instructor Cody Rigsby have also been revealed as part of season 30.

As for your favorite pros, last season’s winner, Artem Chigvintsev, will return alongside his peers Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Jenna Johnson, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy and Gleb Savchenko. However, longtime pros Peta Murgatroyd and Keo Motsepe will not be returning this year.

“While it’s disappointing to not be back for season 30, I’ve been honored to be on the last nine seasons of the show and look forward to returning in the future,” Keo, 31, revealed to Us Weekly following the pro announcement on September 2. “There’s a great group this season and I wish all the dancers and the show the best of luck! I also have some exciting opportunities in the works, so don’t worry, you’ll be seeing me again soon enough!”

America’s Next Top Model creator Tyra Banks will return to host season 30 despite previous backlash for live segment mistakes during season 29 after she replaced longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews last year.

“The world is angry at the talent. But there’s a whole control room and things happening and craziness going on, and I’m fed certain things, say certain things that I’m told. But it is what it is,” the supermodel, 47, told reporters of the slip-ups on August 26. “We are a team. And sometimes you have to take darts for the team, and I took them. And will continue to take them. … I was blamed for it, and it wasn’t me. And I think that’s very important to say.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of the DWTS season 30 cast portraits!