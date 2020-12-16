Gleb Savchenko’s Estranged Wife Posts About 'Lying' After He Debuts New GF

Spill the tea. Gleb Savchenko’s estranged wife, Elena Samodanova, posted about having “no excuses” for “lying” amid the Dancing With the Stars pro vacationing with new girlfriend Cassie Scerbo.

“If someone is lying to you, wipe your hands of them. No excuses,” the quote from breakupboost.com read. Elena, 36, posted the message on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 15, and added, “Love this.”

The Russian beauty, who married Gleb, 37, in 2006, also aired her feelings about their uncoupling and the future of their ballroom dance studio during a livestream on Monday, December 14.

“We’ve tried to figure out … if we’re going to be running it together,” she explained. “Not at this moment, I’m just too pissed at him … So I won’t be able to do anything at this moment. Maybe later.” The dancers share two children, Zlata and Olivia.

Gleb seemingly responded to his wife’s statements by sharing a cryptic quote during the early hours of Wednesday, December 16. “Never condemn someone based on a little something that someone told you. There is always a lot more to the story!” the quote on his Instagram Story read.

The Celebs on the Farm star is currently vacationing in Mexico with Cassie, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, who was his former partner on DWTS, and season 29 pro Keo Motsepe. Us Weekly reported Gleb and his new flame have been “dating for a few weeks” and have a “fun and flirty” romance.

“Happy girls are the prettiest,” Cassie captioned a photo of herself laying on a piano wearing the same dress she was photographed in with Gleb during their trip.

Gleb and Elena announced their split on November 6. “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage,” the ballroom pro revealed on Instagram. “We still intend to coparent our wonderful children together, who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”

It looks like the drama isn’t quite behind the exes yet.