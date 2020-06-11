Lindsay Arnold’s Baby Bump Is Adorable! See the Best Photos of the Pregnant Dancer’s Tummy So Far

Courtesy of @lindsarnold/Instagram

How adorable! Pregnant Lindsay Arnold has the cutest baby bump, and the photos she’s shared of her growing tummy so far prove it.

The Dancing With the Stars pro announced she was expecting baby No. 1 with husband Samuel Cusick on May 13. “Ohhhhhh baby. Mom and Dad love you already [heart emojis],” the mom-to-be captioned an Instagram photo with her hubby.

A week later, Lindsay revealed she’s having a baby girl. “lT’S A GIRL!!!!!” she captioned a series of Instagram photos in which she and Samuel shot pink confetti out of canon poppers. “We could not feel more blessed or excited for our sweet little girl to come into this world! We already love her so much.”

“Feeling so blessed and grateful to have a healthy baby girl on the way and we cannot wait for the day we can hold her! We already love her beyond what we thought was possible!” she told Life & Style at the time.

Prior to learning the sex of her child, Lindsay actually thought she was going to have a boy. However, she was just happy to be pregnant. During an Instagram Q&A with her followers on May 15, she admitted she was “beyond excited for either one.”

Lindsay has been keeping fans in the loop with all of her pregnancy updates, including her cravings. So far, the blonde beauty is all about healthy foods. “I have been craving a lot of salads and fresh fruit which is different for me,” she responded during the Q&A. “I just want cold, fresh things all the time.”

When it comes to morning sickness, fortunately, it hasn’t been too bad. The former So You Think You Can Dance contestant revealed she “was feeling nauseous and very tired up until about 11 weeks,” but by the time her second trimester began, she was feeling a lot better. In fact, pregnancy hasn’t slowed her down one bit. When asked if she continues to dance, Lindsay replied, “I’ll probably be dancing at the hospital giving birth if I’m being honest, LOL.”

It won’t be too long until Lindsay meets her bundle of joy. On May 14, she shared a photo of her sonogram along with the caption “14 weeks and counting.” That means her mini-me is arriving in November 2020. How exciting!

Keep scrolling to see Lindsay’s cutest baby bump photos so far.