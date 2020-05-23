Proud mama is an understatement! Pregnant Lindsay Arnold showed off her growing baby bump in an adorable athleisure look on May 22. “Baby girl,” the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote over the mirror selfie showing off a cute tank top and workout leggings combo.

The blonde beauty, 26, along with her husband, Samuel Cusick, also 26, revealed the sex of their first child on May 21. “I would’ve been truly happy no matter if it were a boy or a girl,” Lindsay told People. “But knowing it’s a girl, I’m so excited to help her through life and hopefully pack on things that I’ve learned throughout the years being a woman and growing up as a girl.”

Instagram

The happy couple, who have been together since they were teenagers, were actually shocked by the sex.

“We were convinced it was a boy,” the ballroom dancer told the outlet. “I was already looking at boy nursery ideas and boy names. We were both extremely shocked, but so happy. Our whole family was just as shocked. We all didn’t think this was going to happen!”

Lindsay gave fans some pregnancy updates during an Instagram Story Q&A session with fans on May 15. Her motion sickness, thankfully, subsided as she entered her second trimester. Her pregnancy cravings have actually stayed on the healthier side, as Lindsay revealed she’s been more interested in “salads and cold fruit” than anything else.

This cute photo isn’t the first time the Utah native showed off her beautiful belly. “14 weeks and counting,” the reality starlet wrote on photo of herself in a red bikini holding her sonogram on May 16. “Can’t wait to recreate this picture as our little babe grows and watch the progress.”

Lindsay and her hubby announced their pregnancy on May 13. “Ohhhhhh baby. Mom and Dad love you already,” she captioned the heartwarming photos of herself and her longtime love kissing and cuddling while holding up their sonograms.

We can’t wait to see more baby content from the mama-to-be — and that means everything!