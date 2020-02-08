Hello, hottie! Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann was spotted rocking some sexy athleisure wear at LAX airport with her husband, Kroy Biermann, on February 7. Needless to say, the 41-year-old looked seriously fit in her black Off-White bike shorts and cropped hoodie top.

It’s no surprise to see the blonde beauty looking so trim and slim. In fact, she regularly posts about her diet and fitness endeavors on social media — as well as photos of her incredible body.

If you take a look at the reality babe’s Instagram feed, you’ll notice it’s mainly comprised of fitness pics, selfies and photos of her daughters, Brielle and Ariana Biermann, as well as her younger children Kaia, Kash, Kane and KJ Biermann.

Her eldest kids are really growing up fast, too. “I received an email today with my sweet @arianabiermann graduation pics and I saw the first one and cried like a baby,” the proud mama wrote on Instagram on February 5. “I didn’t even look at the rest … I couldn’t … HOW? How is she graduating in May? How did 18 [years] go so fast? How?! My heart can’t take it.”

But even though it’s difficult to let go, Kim’s pride in her daughters is too great. “I’m so PROUD of her … There are no words to truly describe how incredible she really is SERIOUSLY,” she continued. “She is even more beautiful on the inside. Can you imagine?”

“Ariana has maintained INCREDIBLE grades,” the Bravo TV starlet gushed about her daughter’s academic record. “Mostly As, a couple Bs here and there, all while filming these last 12 years! She started kindergarten literally filming her first day on RHOA! I’ve only had 17 summers with her, this will be 18 and she heads to college.”

She then called out to fellow mamas who have also had a child leave the nest. “Who has been through this? Is there enough wine in the world for this? If she doesn’t FaceTime EVERY night when she gets in the bed to tell me she is safe, I’m moving into her dorm. I know I need to let go, I know … I know,” she concluded. “But damn, it crushes me just thinking about it.”

