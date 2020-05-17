Courtesy of @lindsarnold/Instagram

She’s already got that new mama glow! Pregnant Lindsay Arnold showed off her sweet baby bump in an adorable 14-week progress photo on May 16. “14 weeks and counting,” the Dancing With the Stars pro captioned a photo of herself in a red bikini holding her sonogram. “Can’t wait to recreate this picture as our little babe grows and watch the progress.” She even included the hashtag “#14weekspregnant.”

The blonde beauty did an Instagram Q&A session with fans on May 15 and revealed she and husband Samuel Cusick “for sure” want to find out the sex of baby No. 1. “We’ll fill you all in when we do,” she replied to the follower. Lindsay also divulged that she and her longtime love, also 26, “both feel” like they’re having a boy, but are “beyond excited for either one.” The ballroom dancer gushed, “I am just so excited to have a baby.”

Now that the mama-to-be is in the second stage of her pregnancy, the morning sickness is becoming more manageable. “I was feeling nauseous and very tired up until about 11 weeks and then I started to feel much better at the beginning of the second trimester,” Lindsay told another user.

The Utah native also revealed that her pregnancy cravings have been “nothing too crazy.” Rather than indulging in sweet treats, Lindsay is keeping things on the healthier side. “I have been craving a lot of salads and fresh fruit which is different for me,” she said during the Q&A. “I just want cold, fresh things all the time.”

Sam and the reality starlet were high school sweethearts and got engaged during a trip to Africa in December 2014. They married in their home state just months later in June 2015. The proud parents announced the news of their pregnancy with their first child on May 13.

“Ohhhhhh baby. Mom and Dad love you already,” Lindsay wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of herself and her husband cuddling while showing off their sonogram. Considering she also revealed she plans to dance her way through pregnancy, we can only imagine what a happy child this will be. We can’t wait for more updates!