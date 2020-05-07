While pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger is “constantly on the go,” her doting husband, Chris Pratt, “is always there making sure she doesn’t over-do it,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Katherine’s isn’t going to give up her whole life just because she’s pregnant,” adds the insider. “If [Chris] thinks she’s pushing herself too hard, he’ll tell her. And he’ll happily run errands if she’s suffering from a bout of morning sickness or is feeling tired.”

News that the couple are expecting their first child together broke on April 25. The duo tied the knot in June 2019 and wasted no time starting a family. “Chris and Katherine are over the moon about the pregnancy,” the source reveals. “Family is so important to them and they talked about having children together early on in their relationship. It was always part of the plan!”

Katherine’s mom, Maria Shriver, is “thrilled about becoming a grandmother for the first time,” continues the insider. The journalist, 64, has already bought “a ton of baby clothes” and is “helping her daughter prepare for birth” by giving her advice.

The mom-to-be is making the best of these nine months — and that includes accepting changes in her appearance. “Katherine’s fine with the fact that she’s gained a few pounds and isn’t obsessively counting calories or anything like that — the way she sees it, it’s all part of the process. She’s really enjoying being pregnant!” adds the source.

Chris already has some experience with parenting. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor shares 7-year-old son Jack Pratt with ex Anna Faris. Fortunately, the blended family has a strong bond. “Chris is blown away at how [Katherine] can handle temper tantrums and silly fits without breaking a sweat,” a separate previous source divulged to Life & Style. “That’s one of the reasons why he fell in love with her. Jack adores her and Anna appreciates that Chris chose so well. They really are one, big happy family.”

Katherine grew up with four younger siblings. Dealing with them made her a “natural” with Jack. We’re sure she’ll make a great mom!