Congratulations! Katherine Schwarzenegger is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with husband Chris Pratt, according to PEOPLE. The twosome tied the knot in June 2019, so the news of their upcoming bundle of joy comes just over a month before their first anniversary.

An insider told Life & Style exclusively just after the union that the sweet pair were chomping at the bit to start a family together — so it’s no surprise to see the brunette beauty fulfilling their biggest wish.

JOSH/MEGA

“They’ve had babies on the brain for months, but Katherine didn’t want to be ‘a pregnant bride.’ Now that the wedding is out of the way, they’re already trying for a baby,” the source dished in June 2019. “They didn’t wait around to get married, and Chris and Katherine are just as eager to start a family.”

“Katherine doesn’t see the point in waiting around and wants to have at least four kids,” the insider said. “She made her feelings clear to Chris from the get-go and he’s completely onboard too. They’re both very family orientated people and can’t wait to have mini-mes running around the house.”

Plus, it was pretty clear Katherine, 30, would be a great mama from the start — she was already beloved by the 40-year-old’s son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. “Katherine is amazing with Chris’ son, Jack, and treats him like he’s her own,” the source gushed about her connection with the 7-year-old. “Although she’d never try to replace Anna as mom!”

Kat’s own familial relationships also played a big part in her desire to become a mother with Chris. “Katherine and Maria [Shiver] are more like sisters than mother-daughter, and she’s determined to create the same special bond with her own brood,” the insider revealed at the time.

We can only imagine how thrilled the Guardians of the Galaxy actor is about the big news. “You’ve changed my whole world for the better. I’m so grateful to have found you,” he wrote to Katherine in honor of her birthday in December 2019. “You’re an incredible wife and stepmom.”

Our love and well-wishes go out to the proud parents-to-be!