Is Katherine Schwarzenegger revealing her pregnancy cravings? It looks like it! The 30-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, April 26, to share photos of sweet treats she baked after news broke that she’s expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt.

“It’s earmarked for a reason,” she captioned a photo of a banana bread recipe. The brunette beauty also shared a snap of her process making oatmeal raisin cookies. Yum!

Courtesy of Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram

News that the author is pregnant broke on April 25. “Well, that wasn’t very surprising. Chris and Katherine have been actively trying to have a baby and now the secret is out — she’s pregnant,” a source exclusively told Life & Style.

Naturally, the married couple “couldn’t be happier,” a second insider exclusively shared with Life & Style. “You can bet this will be the first of many.”

Chris, 40, is already dad to Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. In addition to the baby they’re currently expecting, Katherine and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor are looking forward to giving the 7-year-old a few younger siblings. “Well, at least three,” the source continued. “Katherine has always said she wants a big family, at least four kids. And they already have Jack, who they say is super excited and will be an amazing big brother.”

The dynamic duo got married in June 2019 — nearly 5 months after getting engaged. Now, they’re pretty excited about the next step in their relationship. “Chris and Katherine are the perfect match and starting a family was always their number one goal,” the insider added. “She’s already an amazing mom to Jack but she’s can’t wait to have a baby of her [own] to look after. She even says she’s looking forward to diaper duty.”

Though the world is aware of the couple’s pregnancy, there are still some details that are being kept private. “The gender is still a secret,” the source divulged. “I’m not sure if they’re planning to do a baby reveal or not.”

It looks like we’ll have to wait and see!