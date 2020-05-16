They’ve got a hunch! Pregnant Lindsay Arnold said she and husband Samuel Cusick “both feel” they’re having “a boy” during an Instagram Story Q&A session on May 15. “But we’ll have to see!” the 26-year-old added.

When a follower asked the blonde beauty if she was “hoping” her baby would be one sex over the other, Lindsay gushed she’s “beyond excited for either one.” The Dancing With the Stars pro said, “I am just so excited to have a baby.”

Since some parents-to-be hold off on finding out the sex before birth, another social media user asked the Utah native if she planned to wait. “We for sure want to find out the gender,” Lindsay replied. “We’ll fill you all in when we do.” You know what that means … hopefully, there’s a gender reveal party soon!

The reality starlet also revealed she is currently 14 weeks along — and how her morning sickness has finally started to subside. “I was feeling nauseous and very tired up until about 11 weeks and then I started to feel much better at the beginning of the second trimester,” Lindsay told another fan.

As for her pregnancy cravings so far, the ballroom dancer explained “nothing too crazy” was tempting her just yet. In fact, her desires tend to err on the healthier side. “I have been craving a lot of salads and fresh fruit which is different for me,” she told another user. “I just want cold, fresh things all the time.”

Lindsay and her longtime love, also 26, were high school sweethearts and have been together since they were teenagers. They got engaged during a trip to Africa in December 2014 and tied the knot just months later in June 2015. Sam’s wife announced her pregnancy with baby No. 1 on Instagram on May 13. “Ohhhhhh baby. Mom and Dad love you already,” the mama-to-be gushed at the time alongside a photo of herself and her hubby snuggling as they showed off their sonogram.

The Latin dancer also revealed she found out about her pregnancy while on the road, just “four days before” the DWTS tour “got canceled” amid coronavirus. That doesn’t mean she’s putting a pause on her passion, though. “Absolutely!” she raved when asked if she would keep dancing throughout her pregnancy. “I’ll probably be dancing at the hospital giving birth if I’m being honest, LOL.”