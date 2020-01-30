The shade! Bachelorette star Hannah Brown admitted that her mirror ball trophy from season 28 has “already lasted longer than my engagement ring” during the Dancing With the Stars live tour, an eyewitness exclusively tells Life & Style. The “big dig” was obviously directed at her ex-fiancé from the show, Jed Wyatt. Their romance quickly fizzled out after the Nashville resident’s ex Haley Stevens dished that they were still dating when he left to be on the show and he only went to boost his aspiring music career. Hannah was left with a broken heart but is clearly ready to poke a little fun at herself.

“It seems like Hannah is still holding a grudge over how her season turned out,” says the insider. “In her intro when she took the stage she said something like, ‘I obviously don’t know how to date … but it’s Chris Harrison‘s fault!'” However, it wasn’t all negative. The Bachelor Nation babe also gushed that going on DWTS with partner Alan Bersten was the “right choice.”

The 25-year-old reunited with her dance competition show family for their live performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on January 28. She and Alan, also 25, apparently picked right back up where they left off and killed it while entertaining the crowd.

“Hannah looked great being back on the stage and getting to dance again with Alan. Her face lit up and she was smiling the entire time,” gushes the source over their performances. One of their numbers included the romantic Viennese Waltz to “Lover” by Taylor Swift, which they performed during week two of the competition show. They also rocked the edgy costumes that they wore for week three’s spicy paso doble to Icona Pop’s “I Love It.”

“She seems really comfortable with Alan like he has become a really good friend,” adds the insider. The partners really bonded during their time in the rehearsal studio. Alan even confessed to Life & Style exclusively that Hannah’s stint on Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor helped the two build trust.

“She confided in me, and it really helped build our relationship, in a way,” he explained during an interview with LS on January 27. “We built trust and we could really count on each other to get through these kinds of things … It was great. We really connected from that and we were able to use that in the dancing.”

We can’t wait to see what’s next for Hannah!