It’s a girl! Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold and her husband, Samuel Cusick, shared the sex of baby No. 1 on Instagram on May 21 — and we couldn’t be more thrilled for the parents-to-be.

“I would’ve been truly happy no matter if it were a boy or a girl,” the 26-year-old revealed to People. “But knowing it’s a girl, I’m so excited to help her through life and hopefully pack on things that I’ve learned throughout the years being a woman and growing up as a girl.”

As fans might know, the mama-to-be felt sure of the sex before the reveal. “We were convinced it was a boy,” the blonde beauty told the outlet. “I was already looking at boy nursery ideas and boy names. We were both extremely shocked, but so happy. Our whole family was just as shocked. We all didn’t think this was going to happen!”

The ballroom dancer said she and her longtime love, also 26, “both feel” like they’re having “a boy” during an Instagram Story Q&A session with fans on May 15. “But we’ll have to see!” she added, before noting she was “beyond excited for either one.” Lindsay gushed to her followers, “I am just so excited to have a baby.”

The Utah native also shared her first baby bump update photo on May 16. “14 weeks and counting,” the reality starlet captioned a photo of herself in a red bikini holding her sonogram. “Can’t wait to recreate this picture as our little babe grows and watch the progress.”

Lindsay and Samuel have been together since they were teenagers and consider each other their high school sweetheart. They got engaged during a romantic vacation to Africa in December 2014. The sweet pair tied the knot just a few months later in June 2015.

The lovebirds revealed the big news of their pregnancy on May 13. “Ohhhhhh baby. Mom and Dad love you already,” Lindsay wrote over the heartwarming photos of herself and her man kissing and cuddling while holding up their sonograms.

The blonde beauty also shared a sweet snapshot of herself and her hubby enjoying the blissful moments after discovering the sex. “Seconds after finding out the gender of our BABY,” Lindsay gushed on the photo of the couple hugging on May 20. “We are sooo excited!! Going to be doing our gender reveal tomorrow! But first, we wanted to hear all of your predictions! So, guys … boy or girl?”

We really can’t wait to meet this little girl!