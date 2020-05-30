Hey, a pregnancy craving is a craving nonetheless! Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold revealed one of hers on her Instagram Stories on May 29. “And I went straight for the pickles,” she wrote over a selfie with a jar of the beloved vegetable. “Pregnancy craving? Possibly.”

The 26-year-old also asked fans if they too felt the desire for pickles during their pregnancies by starting a poll on the same post. “Me!!” and “Ew!! Nahh” were the two potential responses.

Instagram

This isn’t the first time the Utah native addressed her pregnancy cravings. During an Instagram Story Q&A session on May 15, Lindsay revealed “nothing too crazy” had tempted her just yet. “I have been craving a lot of salads and fresh fruit which is different for me,” she said. “I just want cold, fresh things all the time.”

The mama-to-be also spoke about her experience with morning sickness so far. “I was feeling nauseous and very tired up until about 11 weeks and then I started to feel much better at the beginning of the second trimester,” Lindsay told another follower.

The ballroom dancer and her husband, Samuel Cusick, revealed their pregnancy on Instagram on May 13. “Ohhhhhh baby. Mom and Dad love you already,” the mama-to-be gushed at the time alongside a photo of herself and her hubby snuggling as they showed off their sonogram.

The happy couple have been dating since they were teenagers and consider themselves high school sweethearts. They got engaged during a romantic trip to Africa in December 2014 and married mere months later in June 2015. This is baby No. 1 for the proud parents-to-be.

Lindsay and Sam, also 26, revealed the sex of their upcoming bundle of joy on May 21. “I would’ve been truly happy no matter if it were a boy or a girl,” the reality starlet gushed to People at the time. “But knowing it’s a girl, I’m so excited to help her through life and hopefully pack on things that I’ve learned throughout the years being a woman and growing up as a girl.”

Originally, the twosome were “convinced” their first child would be a boy and were already selecting boy names and decor for a nursery. Clearly, this baby girl loves a good pickle!