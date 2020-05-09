You’re gonna wanna check your pantry for these ingredients, people! Pregnant Gigi Hadid shared her “rainy day craving” with fans and followers: “Yummy gooey monkey bread.” Luckily for us, the 25-year-old bombshell told us exactly how to make the delectable dessert on her Instagram Stories on May 8.

The mama-to-be has been cooking up a storm while quarantining with boyfriend Zayn Malik and family at their Pennsylvania farm. Gi also made “za’atar focaccia” bread on May 7. “A quarantine goal of mine was to start making bread and I linked the easy no-knead recipe I used on my story today (and in the ‘From My Kitchen’ highlight)! Worth the wait,” she captioned photos of the dish.

The supermodel has been very vocal about her pregnancy cravings — especially one in particular: everything bagels. For her at-home 25th birthday party on April 23, her family surprised her with a cake decorated like the signature bread roll made by the Cake Boss himself.

“I don’t know if it was my hormones right now or just quarantine emotionalness, but I cried every five minutes for an hour every time I thought about that Buddy [Valastro] made my cake,” she said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon during a video call appearance on April 30. “I couldn’t stop crying of happiness.”

It seems the A-lister is enjoying spending quality time at home with her loved ones as she awaits the arrival of her first child. Her little sister, Bella Hadid, “can’t wait to become an aunt,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively. Plus, the 23-year-old plans to “be at the hospital with Gigi when she gives birth.” Considering how close these two are, we’d expect nothing less.

Initially, though, Bella and mom Yolanda Hadid “didn’t know what to think when Gigi first told them [about the pregnancy],” a second source revealed. “But now, they’re excited.”

Clearly, some cozy time in the kitchen is doing the whole family (and their tummies) some good. “Gigi’s really enjoying relaxing in the countryside with her family and Zayn,” a third insider gushed. “It’s just what she needed after a busy few months.”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Gigi’s step-by-step recipe for monkey bread!