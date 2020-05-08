Chef in the making! Pregnant Gigi Hadid shared her latest food creation via Instagram on Thursday, May 7, and it looks absolutely delicious.

“Homemade za’atar focaccia made for a happy Thursday,” the 25-year-old captioned the series of photos. “A quarantine goal of mine was to start making bread and I linked the easy no-knead recipe I used on my story today (and in the ‘From My Kitchen’ highlight)! Worth the wait.”

The mom-to-be has been craving a number of things during her pregnancy. Her top food right now is bagels. For her 25th birthday celebration, she even had a cake that resembled an everything bagel, which the legendary Cake Boss made for her.

“I don’t know if it was my hormones right now or just quarantine emotionalness, but I cried every five minutes for an hour every time I thought about that Buddy [Valastro] made my cake,” she told Jimmy Fallon during a video call appearance on The Tonight Show on April 30. “I couldn’t stop crying of happiness.”

That seems to be a big mood for the supermodel, who’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik. “We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she told the TV host.

It turns out, the pregnancy was unexpected — even Gigi’s relatives were caught by surprise. Her sister Bella Hadid and mom Yolanda Hadid were “shocked” about the baby news, a source told Life & Style. “[They] didn’t know what to think when Gigi first told them [about the pregnancy] … but now, they’re excited.”

Over the years, Gigi and the former One Direction member, 27, have had an off-and-on relationship. They called it quits in January 2019 before reuniting one final time in December 2019, which made Gigi’s mom “against the reconciliation,” a separate insider previously told Life & Style.

However, things seemed to have turned around. “Seeing Gigi so happy makes them happy,” the first source said. “They’ve welcomed Zayn into the family.”