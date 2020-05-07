Nail art on fleek! YouTuber Tana Mongeau showed off her crazy quarantine nails on her Instagram Stories on May 6. “@hawt.nailz plugged,” the 21-year-old wrote over a video clip of her cool claws. “They say ‘TANA,’ ayyyy.”

Not only do the pink press-ons say her name, they also say “Bitch” in the Barbie font. Plus, they’re adorned with tons of cute jewels, stars and even marijuana leaves made of pearls. Talk about a stylish self-isolation manicure!

Instagram

The blonde beauty has been quarantining in Los Angeles since March when she came back from a cross-country tour with longtime pal and rumored boyfriend Mod Sun. Once they returned home, the dynamic duo started sharing photos and videos that made it seem like they’re a little closer than friends.

On April 22, Tana released her new single, “Without You,” to viral acclaim and the Minnesota native, 33, had no problem showing the vlogger a lot of love with a congratulatory post on Instagram.

“I helped work on a new song for Tana called ‘Without You,’” the rapper captioned a series of four pics of the rumored flames hugging each other — and in one of the pics, the Las Vegas native gave the musician a kiss on the cheek. “We’ve been making music together for [three] years now [and] I always saw in her what I hear in this song. Everyone please go stream it now [and] send her love. Congrats TANA.”

The blonde beauty shared a video while seemingly snuggling with the music producer on April 24. “That skin glisten. Those diamonds dancing,” she wrote over the clip as a camera flash lit up Mod’s face in a close-up. Days later, she posted another vid of herself laying against the Look Up artist’s chest during a cuddle session.

The romance rumors between the pair go back to December 2019, when the MTV starlet revealed she had a sweet moment with the poet’s family during the holidays. “[Mod’s] entire family got me gifts,” she wrote on Twitter shortly after Christmas. “[BRB] gonna go sob.”

Tana and Mod have only gotten closer during quarantine — and we can’t say we’re not shipping them right now. Let’s hope he likes those stylish talons!