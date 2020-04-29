Here we go again. YouTuber Tana Mongeau shared yet another steamy video clip with rumored boyfriend Mod Sun on her Instagram Stories on April 28 — and needless to say, the blonde beauty has been packing on the PDA with the rapper a lot lately.

“Hi!” the 21-year-old wrote over the close-up video of herself laying against the musician’s chest as they watched TV. “I’m posting this one,” Tana told her rumored flame as she zoomed up closer onto his face. LOL!

This definitely wouldn’t be the first time the dynamic duo has sparked romance rumors while self-isolating together during the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the MTV starlet shared another cuddly video on her Instagram Stories on April 24. “That skin glisten. Those diamonds dancing,” she wrote over the short clip of Mod, 33, laying down as a camera flash illuminated his face.

Plus, it seems as though the tattooed artist (real name: Derek Smith) had no problem showing his affection for the Las Vegas native after her new single, “Without You,” dropped on April 22 — in both words and actions.

“I helped work on a new song for Tana called ‘Without You,’” the singer captioned a series of four pics of the twosome hugging each other on Instagram — and in one of the pics, the vlogger gave the music producer a kiss on the cheek. “We’ve been making music together for [three] years now [and] I always saw in her what I hear in this song. Everyone please go stream it now [and] send her love. Congrats TANA,” he gushed, adding four red heart emojis.

It looks like their connection goes back months, though, to December 2019. Fans and followers started questioning the nature of their relationship when Tana revealed she had a special moment with Mod’s family during the holiday season. “[Mod’s] entire family got me gifts,” she wrote on Twitter a few days after Christmas. “[BRB] gonna go sob.”

Clearly, these two have only gotten closer in quarantine — and we’re dying to know just how close. Hopefully, the undeniably cute couple will make things ~Instagram official~ soon enough. Come on, y’all, give the people what they want!