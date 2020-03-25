All loved up! Pregnant model Iskra Lawrence shared the sweetest video clip of herself ~vibing~ with her boyfriend and baby daddy, Philip Payne, on her Instagram on March 25 — and the love we have for this sweet couple grows and grows the closer they get to welcoming their first child together.

“More obsessed with [you] every day @philipapayne,” the blonde beauty, 29, captioned a cute video of the couple dancing to Noah North‘s song “U.” Iskra even gave fans and followers a quick glimpse of her growing baby bump as she boogied down. “[I love you],” she concluded her caption, adding a red heart emoji to hammer home her point. She also included the hashtags “#stayhome” and “#couplelove.”

Courtesy of Iskra Lawrence/Instagram

It’s no surprise to see the body positive influencer showing off her sweet relationship with her beau of two years. In fact, she recently gushed to Life & Style exclusively about how much the 32-year-old has stepped up to the plate to shower her with affection and support her during her pregnancy.

“Just getting on with things that he knows will help me … is really nice,” the starlet raved about the tour manager in early March. “He always makes sure he is at the airport to pick me up. He did surprise me with flowers the other day and a beautiful card out of the blue — not Valentine’s or anything, just out of the blue. [He’s] just always helping me.”

Plus, she revealed that Philip has taken a liking to hanging out with their unborn child, too. “I just love it when he’s interacting with my belly and the baby,” she said. “And it’s like, ‘Ah!’ It’s just the sweetest thing to watch.”

Unsurprisingly, the pregnancy “definitely has brought [them] closer,” Iskra explained. “We have been very honest with each other about our fears and what we are scared of, which is great, but just sort of feeling and having this connection which is just hard to explain, unless you’ve experienced it.”

Instagram

“You love something that is existing inside of you that you haven’t met yet,” the mama-to-be said of their upcoming bundle of joy. “And it’s just so special.”