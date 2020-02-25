Hot mama! Iskra Lawrence took to Instagram on Monday, February 24, to show off her growing baby bump in a few mirror selfies, and she looks gorgeous.

“This may or may not be a photographic series of me feelin’ myself in the DSW bathrooms,” the 29-year-old captioned the post. “Shout-out to @paige on the maternity jeans and sweater💕 and my fave @aerie bralette.”

Courtesy of Iskra Lawrence/ Instagram

Pregnancy has Iskra glowing and fans couldn’t agree more. “Pretty mama,” commented one person. “You look beautiful, boo,” wrote a second follower. “Love it. You’re adorable,” wrote a third.

Iskra is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Philip Payne, and the couple couldn’t be more overjoyed. Though they are excited to become parents, it turns out, they were taken aback when they found out the curvy model was pregnant — especially because Iskra was on the pill at the time.

“So like the first two months of my pregnancy, I was still taking the birth control — bearing in mind it wasn’t like 9 a.m. every day and I traveled,” the blonde beauty told Violet Benson on her “Too Tired to Be Crazy” podcast in November 2019.

She continued, “So me and Philip reckoned that when I would do long call flights from say from L.A. to London, you kind of skip a day so maybe it was that, but still I just assumed my body because I was on it for 11 years I would have to, and people say that right? That you have to decide to stop taking birth control, give it like six months and then you will be able to fall pregnant.”

Like most parents-to-be, they felt nervous after seeing the positive test result. However, they’re thrilled to go through this journey together. “The major question you need to be asking is: ‘Am I ready to be a parent?’” she divulged. “The pregnancy is only 9 months but you’re going to be a parent for the rest of your life. It felt like we could support each other really well.”

Iskra is currently 33 weeks pregnant, which means her baby will most likely arrive in April. We can’t wait!