Couple goals! Iskra Lawrence’s boyfriend, Philip Payne, has been spoiling her with “little things” during pregnancy, the model exclusively tells Life & Style. “Just getting on with things that he knows will help me … is really nice,” gushes the blonde beauty. The couple revealed in November 2019 that they are expecting their first child together, and Philip has been stepping up as an amazing partner during their journey.

“He always makes sure he is at the airport to pick me up,” the 29-year-old adds about her supportive beau at the 2020 #AerieREAL Summit event in New York on March 8. “He did surprise me with flowers the other day and a beautiful card out of the blue — not Valentine’s or anything, just out of the blue. “[He’s] just always helping me.”

The Aerie spokesperson jokes that she “could use a foot rub” from Philip, 32, but notes that the quiet moments between them give her all the feels. “I just love it when he’s interacting with my belly and the baby, and it’s like, ‘Ah!’ It’s just the sweetest things to watch,” she says.

Pregnancy “definitely has brought [them] closer,” reveals Iskra. “We have been very honest with each other about our fears and what we are scared of, which is great, but just sort of feeling and having this connection,” she divulges. “Which is just hard to explain, unless you’ve experienced it … You love something that is existing inside of you that you haven’t met yet, and it’s just so special.” The gorgeous pair are ready to be the most supportive parents they can be. “It’s like, ‘Oh my goodness, I love you unconditionally already, whoever you are, whoever you choose to be.’”

Iskra confesses that she and Philip are “overwhelmed” by the huge life change, but admits that there are “so many things to get excited about.”

The body positivity advocate also gave LS the scoop on why she plans on having an at-home birth. “I just always envisioned it. I couldn’t even tell you where it came from. I think we all have maybe some subconscious ideas for our life and that was just always one,” she says. “When I found out, I was like, ‘Oh by the way, I want to do a home birth.’ [Philip] was like, ‘Why?’ I was like, ‘I couldn’t even really tell you, it’s just how I envisioned it.’”

It’s not all based simply on a feeling, Iskra wants the experience to be “calm and peaceful and on my own terms.” “I love a challenge, too,” she adds. “I am definitely into a challenge, I love squats, I plan on squatting this baby out.”

We can’t wait to meet Iskra and Philip’s bundle of joy!