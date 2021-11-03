Every Body Is a Bikini Body! All the Times Iskra Lawrence Showed Off Her Natural Curves in Swimsuits

We see you, Iskra Lawrence! While the British model has been on the radar for years, she’s looking happier and healthier than ever these days. In addition to her enviable, real curves, Iskra is a vocal advocate for body positivity and embracing the skin you’re in — especially while rockin’ swimsuits.

That became even more prominent once Iskra became a parent. The blonde beauty welcomed her first child with boyfriend Philip Payne in April 2020.

“I’m beyond overwhelmed to tell you baby P has arrived and me and daddy @philipapayne are taking time to be in awe that we are now a family of three,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “When I’m ready I cannot wait to share more details with you all on my home birth and this tiny human that we love beyond measure. I cannot thank you all enough [for all] of the love and support through this journey.”

Since then, the mom of one has spoken candidly about her postpartum body. “Posted these side by side because this is my current reality … maybe one shampoo a week, still living in my adult diapers (because yes you bleed for weeks after birth) sleep deprivation, leaky nips + hormonal acne,” she shared via Instagram one month after her son’s birth.

However, she is choosing to focus on the bright side. “Baby A.M.P is our dream come true and we know it’s going to get easier with time,” Iskra added. “I hope by sharing my struggles and being vulnerable some of you going through it feel less alone and know it’s OK to not be OK.”

Though Iskra has faced some challenges, everything is made easier thanks to Philip, who’s been super supportive of her. “We have been very honest with each other about our fears and what we are scared of, which is great, but just sort of feeling and having this connection,” she exclusively told Life & Style in March 2020. As a result, their baby boy brought them even closer together.

