The popular YouTuber, 21, released her new single, "Without You," at midnight on April 22 — and it's no surprise that the blonde beauty is beyond excited about her first track since last year's hit, "Facetime."

“YOU CAN OFFICIALLY STREAM ‘WITHOUT YOU’ ON ALL PLATFORMS!!!” the blonde beauty gushed on Twitter a few hours after the official release. “Please listen!!! I genuinely feel this song is unlike anything I’ve ever released. Thank [you] for allowing me to make art outta [sic] my feelings,” she concluded, adding black heart and angel emojis.

Plus, the vlogger also revealed the hashtag for the song went viral on the social media platform. “OMG, #WithoutYou is trending worldwide and I didn’t even ask,” she gushed in a second tweet. “Wow. Y’all really do speak volumes, I love you, holy f—k.”

The MTV starlet worked with close friend and rumored flame Mod Sun on the single — and he was quick to congratulate the content creator on her big release. “Helped work on this new @tanamongeau song ‘Without You,'” he tweeted prior to midnight. “So absolutely proud of her. We’ve been making music together for [three] years now [and] I’ve seen her spread her wings with regal grace. I always saw in her what I hear on this song. Congrats Tanini,” he concluded, adding an old-school text heart.

Considering the rest of Tana’s discography consists of rap bangers and light, catchy pop tunes, this heartbreaking song is certainly a departure from what we’d expect from the Las Vegas native. The lyrics really speak to the emotional state that served as inspiration for the music.

“I’ll admit I feel alone at times,” she opens the track. “I’ve been there and I’ve crossed the line / I pray I can breathe again over time, time / Without you / I know that it’s wrong but I don’t care what’s right / I’ll take the blame and you can take the time / I’m wishing that you could see us through my eyes / It’s all about you.”

The chorus packs just as much of a powerful punch. “I know that I shouldn’t care,” she belts. ” But I can’t breathe without you / And if the truth isn’t fair / Then I wanna lie here with you / I wanna cry without you / I can’t get high without you.”

Congrats, Tana!