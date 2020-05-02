Self-isolation stuff! YouTuber Tana Mongeau called her rumored boyfriend, rapper Mod Sun, a quarantine “mood” while the 33-year-old skateboarded through his house on her Instagram Stories on May 1. The dynamic duo have been fielding dating speculation lately while practicing social distancing together in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old also shared a second clip of the musician dressed in a black shirt with a pink bandana and a butterfly filter. “Staying fitted during this quarantine,” the blonde beauty captioned the short vid.

Instagram

Fans first started questioning the nature of Tana’s relationship with the artist (real name: Derek Smith) when the Las Vegas native joined him on his cross-country tour in March. The road trip quickly turned into self-isolating together in early April … and the twosome has shared a ton of PDA photos and videos since their quarantine began.

On April 22, the music producer took to his Instagram feed to shower the vlogger with praise following the release of her impressive new single, “Without You.”

Instagram

“I helped work on a new song for Tana called ‘Without You,’” he captioned a set of four photos of the rumored flames hugging each other — and in one of the snaps, the MTV starlet gave the Minnesota native a kiss on the cheek. “We’ve been making music together for [three] years now [and] I always saw in her what I hear in this song. Everyone please go stream it now [and] send her love. Congrats TANA,” he raved, adding four red heart emojis.

Two days later, the reality babe shared another cozy clip of Mod on her Instagram Stories. “That skin glisten. Those diamonds dancing,” she wrote over the vid of him laying down as a camera flash lit up his face.

The internet personality shared a third clip of her supposed beau on April 28. “Hi!” she wrote over a close-up Story of herself laying against Mod’s chest as they watched TV. “I’m posting this one,” Tana told him as she zoomed up closer onto his face.

But their romantic connection seemingly goes back months to December 2019, less than a month before Tana and her estranged husband, Jake Paul, announced their break. “[Mod’s] entire family got me gifts,” Tana gushed on Twitter a few days after Christmas. “[BRB] gonna go sob.” Are they … or aren’t they? That seems to be the question, y’all!