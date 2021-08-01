Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee is a powerhouse in the gym — and her skills have earned her a silver medal with the rest of Team USA, a gold medal in the all-around competition and a bronze medal for her showing on the uneven bars. While the Minnesota native kills it at the Tokyo Olympic Games (and other world and national competitions she participates in), she does it in style while wearing the coolest leotards. There’s nothing like having a great work uniform, right?

The elite athlete opened up about her bronze medal win on August 1 — and revealed that she wasn’t as pleased with her performance as she hoped to be. “This medal probably means more to be than the all-around gold medal did, just because bars is my thing,” Suni told reporters in Tokyo. “To mess it up like this, I was just kind of sad about it.”

She also revealed that she “got distracted and lost focus a little bit” after winning the gold medal, but that she was “really proud” of herself despite the immense amount of “pressure” she and her teammates have been feeling throughout the games. “There were so many times in my bar routine where I could have just [given] up and jumped off but I didn’t and now I have a bronze medal,” Suni noted. “I thought I was done.”

The Auburn University incoming freshman concluded, “I felt like I wanted to make everybody else happy because bars is my thing and a lot of people were rooting for me.” In an effort to give herself the best environment to prepare for her upcoming final events, Suni also told reporters that she plans to “stay off social media for a little bit.”

“I’ll probably cool down a little bit and just focus on what I need to do especially because we’re coming to the end. I want to just do the best I can and end it off good,” she said. “I’m probably going to delete Twitter. Instagram is not as bad because I can’t really see what people say, but [on] Twitter it’s just so easy to see everything. So I’m probably going to have to end up deleting that.”

However, there is one social media app that Suni refuses to part with. “TikTok is my getaway app,” she gushed. “It’s just so fun.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Suni in all of her cutest gymnastics leotards to date!