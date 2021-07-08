The Net Worths of the U.S. Gymnastics Team Will Make You Flip: Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, More

The net worths of the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team, Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum, will make you ~flip~ out. These ladies are some of the finest athletes in the country and have been compensated for their work in the sport plus endorsement deals and more.

The four-person team will be competing during the 2021 Games in Tokyo along with two “specialists” for individual events, MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey. The International Gymnastics Federation added the two individual spots to this year’s Olympics so smaller countries, who are unable to put together an entire team, would still have the opportunity to participate.

As one of the most recognizable athletes on the team, it comes as no surprise Simone, 24, has the heftiest bank account. She’s the most decorated American gymnast ever, and yes, that comes with a big paycheck.

The U.S. Olympic Committee pays per medal won — $25,000 for gold, $15,000 for silver and $10,000 for bronze. Simone won four gold medals and one bronze during the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. She has also been awarded 25 World Championship medals during her career.

However, the real bulk of the gymnast’s wealth — or any Olympian for that matter — comes from sponsorship opportunities. The Texas resident signed a large deal with Nike in 2015 and represented the brand during the Rio Olympics. However, in 2021, she parted ways with the controversial company. This year, Team U.S.A. will wear uniforms designed by GK Elite.

Simone has since formed a partnership with women’s clothing brand Athleta, which is under Gap’s umbrella. “I think they stand for everything that I stand for,” she told the Wall Street Journal, after inking the deal in April.

“Using my voice has been very empowering for me, and I am grateful to embark on this new journey with Athleta to inspire young girls and women to do the same,” Simone said in a separate statement. “I admire Athleta for their commitment to recognize and support women’s individual and collective strength.”

The Courage to Soar author also has endorsement deals with other mega-brands, like Hershey, Beats by Dre and Kelloggs.

That being said, Simone wants to encourage other women to celebrate their successes. “It’s important to teach our female youth that it’s OK to say, ‘Yes, I am good at this,’ and you don’t hold back,” she told USA Today. “You only see the men doing it. And they’re praised for it and the women are looked down upon for it. But I feel like it’s good [to do] because once you realize you’re confident and good at it, then you’re even better at what you do.”

“It’s not out of cockiness,” Simone added. “I’ve won five World titles and if I say, ‘I’m the best gymnast there is,’ [the reaction is] ‘Oh, she’s cocky. Look at her now.’ No,” she stated, “the facts are literally on paper.”

Keep scrolling to see the net worths of each gymnast on Team U.S.A.!