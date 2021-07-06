Go, ladies! The U.S. Olympic gymnastics team, including Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum, love rocking bikinis during their off days from training. Needless to say, the athletes look absolutely incredible.

The four-person team will be competing during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics along with Mykayla Skinner and Jade Carey, who will be participating in the games as “specialists” for individual events. The International Gymnastics Federation added the two individual spots to allow smaller countries who could not put together an entire team the opportunity to participate.

Simone, 24, is the most notable name on the list after taking home four gold medals and one bronze medal during the 2016 games in Rio. She was the first female American gymnast in history to win so many medals during a single Olympics.

While her athleticism speaks for itself, the Texas resident confessed she struggled with her body image after receiving rude comments about her appearance from spectators.

“They focused on my hair. They focused on how big my legs were,” the Courage to Soar author told Vogue in 2020. “But God made me this way, and I feel like if I didn’t have these legs or these calves, I wouldn’t be able to tumble as high as I can and have all of these moves named after me.”

She has stayed motivated by watching other powerful gymnasts, including her former Olympic teammate Gabby Douglas. “Growing up, I didn’t see very many Black gymnasts, so whenever I did, I felt really inspired to go out there and want to be as good as them,” she continued. “I remember watching Gabby Douglas win the 2012 Olympics, and I was like, ‘If she can do it, I can do it.'”

Simone is now inspiring others. Jordan, 20, credits her teammate for helping her reach her dreams after she questioned leaving the sport in 2017 when she was not selected to compete at the world championships.

“I didn’t think the sport wanted me anymore … So I went in the opposite direction,” the Oregon native explained. Just as she was ready to walk away for good after placing 11th at the 2018 nationals, Simone suggested Jordan relocate to Texas to train at her gym with her coaches. The rest, as they say, is history.

Team U.S.A. is incredible!