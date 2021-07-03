Relaxing in love! Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and her boyfriend, NFL star Jonathan Owens, enjoyed a romantic day date at the pool on Friday, July 2.

Simone, 24, posed next to her man, 25, in a steamy leopard print bikini top and black bikini bottoms while holding a glass of wine in photos posted to the five-time world all-around champion’s Instagram Stories. She also took two snapshots of the football player in the pool with his own glass of wine. Finally, she shared an adorable photo of a bouquet of flowers with smiley face stickers surrounding it, so it appears the sweet gesture was from the Houston Texans pro.

During a recent episode of Simone’s Facebook Watch series, Simone vs. Herself, the Missouri native revealed he didn’t know the SK-II spokeswoman was famous when they first started talking.

“Her work ethic was really the first thing that caught my eye. I never really watched gymnastics before I first started talking to her. When I met her, I honestly didn’t know who she was,” he explained. “It was just kind of like, ‘Oh, she’s got a lot of followers. You know, she must be pretty good or something.’ That’s how I would tell people, and they’re like, ‘Simone Biles?! You for real, the gymnast?!’ And I’m like, ‘Man, she’s good like that?!’ Like I didn’t [know].”

In January, the Texas native opened up about the safety and how they bonded. “He’s a real man. I love him. We have a great time together,” she gushed on the Today show. “Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor. He’s just great. He’s an athlete, too, so we really understand each other, and I think that’s why our relationship has been seamless.”

Simone and Jonathan made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020, just five months after she split from ex-boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr.

“It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it. But it was for the best,” she told Vogue following their March 2020 split after nearly three years together. Neither Simone nor Stacey ever confirmed the reason for their breakup.

