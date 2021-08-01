Meet MyKayla Skinner, the Gymnast Who Replaced Simone Biles on Vault at the Tokyo Olympics

Fans were surprised to learn that four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles was withdrawing from the vault and uneven bar finals on Friday, July 30, following her decision to withdraw from the all-around finals days earlier due to a mental health concern. However, fellow USA gymnast MyKayla Skinner stepped in to compete in her place during the vault finals — and she took home the silver medal on Sunday, August 1, for her incredible efforts.

Clearly, the Arizona native, 24, is a powerhouse, but what do we know about her? Keep scrolling to learn more.

MyKayla Is Happily Married

The gymnast is married to Jonas Harmer, whom she met through a mutual friend. The happy couple got engaged in October 2019 and were clearly so thrilled to tie the knot that they walked down the aisle the very next month. The sales manager, 24, works at Vivint Smart Home and also helps manage MyKayla’s popular YouTube channel. Jonas also attended Brigham Young University.

MyKayla Is a College Girl — But Doesn’t Have Her Degree Yet

The elite athlete is a student at the University of Utah, which — fun fact — is how she ended up meeting her husband, as Brigham Young is also in Utah. However, she has yet to finish her degree with the college due to her demanding schedule. She has been part of the university’s gymnastics team, the Utah Red Rocks, since 2017, but in July 2021, she announced her collegiate retirement.

“The Olympics this summer will mark my last gymnastics competition before I officially retire,” MyKayla revealed in a statement. “I will miss being a part of Utah Gymnastics and competing in the Jon M. Huntsman Center. I have nothing but good things to say about Utah Gymnastics, from the organization, the athletes, the fans, to Coach Tom and the staff. I will return to finish my degree and graduate at the U, and will forever be a Red Rock. It is no secret we have the best fan base in the nation, and I am happy to now transition into being a part of it.”

MyKayla Was Not Actually Part of Team USA This Year

Similarly to Simone’s all-around replacement, Jade Carey, the University of Utah student qualified for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo as an individual competitor, not as part of Team USA. Jade, 21, and MyKayla were competing in Tokyo at the same time as the USA team, which allowed them to conveniently step in for Simone when she needed their support.

This Isn’t MyKayla’s 1st Olympic Games

Prior to her stint in Tokyo, the individual competitor was an alternate for Team USA during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Additionally, the starlet holds four gold medals from world championships, as well as one silver and one bronze medal.