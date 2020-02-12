She’s not having it! Simone Biles took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 12, to get candid about beauty standards in today’s society, and the 22-year-old did not hold back while talking about her “daily struggles” in an Instagram post in collaboration with SK-II for the #nocompetition campaign.

“In gymnastics, as in many other professions, there is a growing competition that has nothing to do with performance itself. I’m talking about beauty,” she explained, detailing what her experience has been like as a professional gymnast dealing with others’ critiques not having to do with the sport. Considering she started gymnastics when she was 6, it’s been a long journey for her. “I don’t know why but others feel as though they can define your own beauty based on their standards.”

Thankfully, Simone has, “learned to put on a strong front and let most of it slide,” she added. “But I’d be lying if I told you that what people say about my arms, my legs, my body … Of how I look like in a dress, leotard, bathing suit, or even in casual pants hasn’t gotten me down at times.”

Now, she’s turning her negative experiences into something positive. “I’m tired of everything in life being turned into a competition, so I’m standing up for myself and for everyone else that has gone through the same,” the brunette beauty continued.

Courtesy of Simone Biles/Instagram

To conclude her powerful message, the pro revealed why she feels so passionate about taking a stance on beauty issues. “Today, I say I am done competing versus beauty standards and the toxic culture of trolling when others feel as though their expectations are not met because nobody should tell you or I what beauty should or should not look like,” she wrote. “Beauty is #NoCompetition.”

Naturally, fans were inspired and sent the athlete their support. “That’s right my dear. Live your life based on you and your standards,” one person wrote. “You are beautiful!” commented another. We agree!