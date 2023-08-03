Kaitlyn Bristowe found long-lasting love with Bachelor Nation member Jason Tartick in January 2019, and they had been going strong for quite a while — even getting engaged! But the couple sparked breakup rumors in July 2023 after fans noticed that Kaitlyn hadn’t been seen wearing her engagement ring in several social media picture. So, are the couple still together or did their rose lose its petals?

Are Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Still Together?

In July 2023, Kaitlyn and Jason sparked split rumors among fans when they weren’t sharing photos together to social media for several weeks throughout the month. Not only that, but eagle-eyed fans also pointed out that they hadn’t seen Kaitlyn with her engagement ring on for quite some time.

In response to the countless social media comments she received over her relationship status. Kaitlyn shared several cryptic messages to Instagram. In one of her notes, Kaitlyn suggested that she was still processing a situation but didn’t specify whether or not it was a breakup from Jason.

“I cannot believe the audacity of people to expect things from me when I haven’t even been able to process things for myself,” she wrote in one message via her Instagram Stories in August 2023, which she took down several minutes later. “Have a f—king heart. You’re scaring me with your comments and demands. I’m almost worried about YOU.”

Shutterstock

When Did Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Start Dating?

Kaitlyn seemed to have found The One when she accepted a proposal from Shawn Booth on season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015. While she was head-over-heels for him, he still seemed to be dragging his feet on an actual marriage three years later, and they broke up in November 2018.

“When I was with Shawn, I knew what I wanted and I knew what I deserved. I also knew I was happy on my own. I think that’s what made the transition out of the relationship into doing my own thing a little easier — I felt empowered,” Kaitlyn told Cosmo in May 2019, adding she was ” nervous to date again only because people follow me, and I didn’t know when it was too soon to share something.

Naturally, she did receive some backlash when she went public with Jason two months later in January 2019 ⁠— mainly from her ex, Shawn. “I think just with her moving on so quick, I just have a tough time understanding why she would be putting this out everywhere or blasting it all over the place knowing that it could hurt,” he said on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti‘s “Almost Famous” podcast at the time, also claiming Kaitlyn started dating Jason almost immediately after they called off their engagement. “I’m going through the mourning process now, whereas she could have been earlier,” he said on a later podcast.

Not long after, Jason and Kaitlyn went on the Today show insisting they only started dating about a month after the split and that the relationship happened organically over time. After meeting on her “Off the Vine” podcast, “We were friends. A little banter here and there and friendship turned into a relationship,” Jason said.

The relationship only grew stronger after weathering adversity together. In May 2019, Kaitlyn revealed plans to move to Nashville with the former corporate banker. Just one month later, they adopted their dog Ramen Noodle, and talked about plans to get engaged within the year. “I think I can speak for Kaitlyn, I think Kaitlyn has an expectation [of an engagement] within a year,” Jason said in July 2019. “I don’t have an expectation. I don’t expect anything. I just think on the path that we’re on, it would make sense that this is the next step,” Kaitlyn said.

Jason once again proved his love for Kaitlyn in May 2020 when she released her first single, “If I’m Being Honest,” and he showered her with praise. “It’s a testament to her ability to conquer her fears of failure and pursue uncharted territory with a refreshing perspective,” he told Life & Style exclusively. Jason also cheered on Kaitlyn as she hoofed her way to the season 29 Mirrorball trophy, winning ABC’s Dancing With the Stars with propartner, Artem Chigvintsev.

Are Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Still Getting Married?

On May 11, 2021, Kaitlyn finally got the proposal she had been waiting for. Jason popped the question during her “Off the Vine” podcast, placing a huge diamond ring on her finger as Kaitlyn squealed with excitement. He shared a video of the momentous occasion to his TikTok account with the caption, “Just the reaction I was hoping for, engaged to the love of my life, @kaitlynbristowe.”

Kaitlyn and Jason’s wedding was in the planning stages, she exclusively explained to Life & Style in October 2022. She even noted that they had been thinking about a honeymoon in the Maldives.