Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe’s top four contestants during season 11 were some serious eligible men. Ben Higgins, Shawn Booth, Nick Viall and Jared Haibon were the last guys standing and have gone on to be prominent people in Bachelor Nation. As you’re reliving every moment during The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever, take a look back at where they all are now.

The spunky podcast host went on to get engaged to Shawn during the finale. They were together for three years before publicly announcing their split in November 2018.

ABC/Rick Rowell

“This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways.”

However, Kaitlyn later confessed that her decisions on the reality dating show — specifically sleeping with Nick before fantasy suite dates — weighed heavily on their relationship. The Canadian babe revealed Shawn “left [her]” during an appearance on LadyGang’s podcast in May 2019. “He didn’t know why he couldn’t love me. I just think the show was too hard for someone to get over,” the Spade and Sparrows founder said.

During an appearance on Nick’s “The Viall Files” podcast in November 2019, she said the Bachelor in Paradise alum caused a strain in their relationship even years later. “When you became the Bachelor, Shawn almost broke up with me and said that you won,” Kaitlyn said about Nick becoming the lead of season 21. “And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ That hurt me so badly. And he said, ‘That guy won. That’s what he wanted. That’s why he came on the show and he won.’”

Courtesy Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

These days, Kaitlyn has moved on with Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick. They live in Nashville with two golden retrievers, and the former Bachelorette contestant is seriously supportive of his gorgeous girlfriend. “We live in a culture with significant societal pressures and Kaitlyn has a remarkable way of converting negative energy into a motivational energy,” he exclusively told Life & Style after she released her first single “If I’m Being Honest.”

Despite some heartbreak, Kaitlyn is doing amazing with where life has taken her. Keep scrolling to see what Shawn, Nick, Ben and Jared are up to today!