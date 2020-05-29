Starting off on the right foot. Former Bachelor star Ben Higgins “definitely” plans to do “couples’ counseling” with new fiancée Jessica Clarke, he tells Life & Style exclusively. “I just think it’s helpful, it’s healthy,” he added. “It’s going to be good practice for us.”

The 31-year-old adds that while he and his wife-to-be, 24, pray together often, the way they practice their faith doesn’t always follow a “traditional” religious structure. “It’s kind of my world view, it’s Jessica’s world view,” he says while promoting his companies, Ben’s Generous Coffee and My Fan Threads. “And so anything we do in a sense hopefully [mirrors] or corresponds or on some level is a reflection of our faith.”

“A lot of our conversations on our walks, our ways of prayers, our ways of worship, our ways of having a day off of work, now more than ever, but being able to rest is all a part of our faith,” the Indiana native notes. “And our view of God and who God is, and that’s been really great to be able to dive into that more and have our daily walk and our daily breath be more intertwined with each other in addition to our faith.”

The Bachelorette alum recently told fellow Bachelor Nation pal Nick Viall he and his fiancée are quarantining together with her family in Tennessee — and that the couple is actually sleeping in separate beds. He called the decision a “respect” thing. He also noted that the twosome are waiting until marriage to become intimate with one another.

Ben admitted he understands why his arrangement with his lady love would be noteworthy. “I didn’t try to go out of my way to share it because it is personal, but I get that people are intrigued and interested and want to follow up and ask questions,” he says of his comments on “The Viall Files” on April 22. “And everybody out there has been apart of my dating past for years now, so it makes sense on why they continue to be intrigued by the ins and outs of my relationship.”

Ben and Jessica met in 2018 after the Denver resident slid into her Instagram DMs. They kept their relationship under wraps for several months before going public with their love in February 2019. The happy couple announced their engagement on March 28.

Reporting by Diana Cooper