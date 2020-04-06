Our Bachelor fix is coming! While fans anxiously await Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, franchise producer Mike Fleiss revealed that Bachelor Nation Mondays are coming soon. ABC announced that it had suspended production of season 16 amid the coronavirus pandemic on March 13, so it will be amazing to have something to occupy our Monday nights. When do the throwbacks begin? How can you watch? We have all the details below.

“Major Announcement!!!! We hear you, [Bachelor Nation]. We soon will be airing the world’s greatest episodes of [The Bachelor], [The Bachelorette] and [Bachelor in Paradise] in American history!!!” the reality dating show creator teased on Twitter on March 20. “And, best of all, [Bachelor Nation] will be picking the shows!!! More details to come …”

Mike later told followers on March 30 to “get ready to vote for your favorite seasons starting April 13” when The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premieres. Details about voting have yet to be revealed, but it appears that every week a different episode from the franchise will grace our screens. This comes on the heels of fans begging to have an old season air during the gap.

Needless to say, people have already begun rallying for their favorites. “Bachelor Nation deserves to see the glory of [Trista Sutter]!!” one person responded in reference to season 1 of The Bachelorette. “Definitely [Sean Lowe] and [JoJo Fletcher]’s seasons!” someone else added. “We just want Hannah Brown and Tyler C. content please,” a separate user begged for a rerun of season 15. “C’mon, Mike! Bachelor Nation has already spoken: WE WANT ALL SEASONS!!!! Thank you,” another tweet read.

ABC/John Fleenor

Show host Chris Harrison has not spoken out about the new endeavor but has been reminiscing quite a bit about prior seasons. The Bachelor franchise celebrated its 18th anniversary on March 25. “Thanks for all the tears, drama and of course, love!” the 48-year-old wrote on Twitter.

It would not be surprising if the franchise aired one or more episodes from Juan Pablo Galavis’ season, where Bachelorette Clare first appeared. She made it all the way to the finale, but told the leading man off before walking away for good.

Life & Style exclusively spoke with the former soccer player, and he admitted that sometimes it’s hard not to reminisce. “Every once in a while, I think of what could have been if I chose her instead of Nikki, but that’s life,” the 38-year-old admitted of the 39-year-old. “You put your heart out there hoping to find ‘The One’ and the reality is sometimes it just doesn’t work out and people get hurt.”

Buckle in, Bachelor Nation, we’re about to see some serious drama!