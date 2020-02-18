Music meets love! The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart premieres on April 13, and it’s the newest spinoff in the Bachelor franchise. The reality dating show “unites two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love,” according to the official website. After the emotional rollercoaster that is Peter Weber‘s season, it will be nice to have a little chorus break before The Bachelorette kicks off.

The show will follow 20 single men and women as they “look to form attractions through the melodies.” Each week, the contestants will sing “well-known songs, both individually and as couples,” to see if there is a spark and (hopefully) fall in love. The concept is definitely fun, and even if things end in heartbreak, fans will have a good soundtrack to listen to.

ABC

“Music is the gateway to love,” Chris Harrison says in the trailer, which first aired on February 17. Former Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher and fiancé Jordan Rodgers were also shown as special guests during the teaser while they gushed over a “sexy, passionate” performance.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Bachelor spinoff without a little heartbreak, and the risk of leaving as a “solo act” is very real. The clip showed lots of tears and one smashed guitar.

Fans had a mixed response to the new show on social media. “Don’t know about this one,” one person tweeted. “I can’t tell if this is real or fake?” someone else inquired. “OMG is Jed on the show?” another person asked in reference to Hannah Brown‘s ex-fiancé and aspiring musician, Jed Wyatt. “Can’t wait to watch this,” a separate tweet gushed.

It will be great to have something to break up The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Traditionally, the new leading lady begins her journey to find love in May, and fans are anxiously awaiting to see who will take the reins of season 16. Show host Chris exclusively told Life & Style that there are many current options “worth discussing” — from older Bachelor Nation alum to current contestants. “We are big believers in there is no terrible idea, unless someone’s obviously married or in a relationship,” he added.

Is there such a thing as too much Bachelor? We don’t think so!