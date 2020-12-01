Started From Season 1, Now We’re Here: Trista and Ryan Sutter Are Still Cute as Ever

Reality stars Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter were the first couple ever to come from The Bachelorette, and they are a total success story. The duo got married in 2003 — less than a year after meeting on the show — and haven’t looked back.

Although things worked out amazing for the happy couple, the former Miami Heat dancer admitted she had some nerves before their season reaired as part of The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever series in July. ”Dear Lord, please give me and [Ryan] the strength to survive Monday when they re-air the first [season of The Bachelor], my season of [The Bachelorette] and our wedding,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

She continued, “Please give me the sense of humor to laugh at my voice and my fashion sense, the ability to spread love when the haters come out of the woodwork, the grace to forgive myself (again) for any regrets or mistakes I made, and the intelligence to remember that it all worked out and I’m one lucky wife and mom. That about sums it up.” In all seriousness, Trista gushed over the “beautiful life” she built with the firefighter. We would say she killed it as the first leading lady.

The couple also experienced some hardships during their 17 years of marriage. On November 29, Trista revealed details about a mystery illness Ryan has been suffering from.

“I know I should be thankful, but I don’t want to be fake. And I’m struggling,” the mom-of-two captioned an Instagram photo of her hubby after Thanksgiving. “This guy — my rock, my best friend, my hero, my love — is struggling. Not every day, and not to the point that he can’t work or cook or exercise or be with family, but enough.”

“We’ve been struggling for months. Struggling to get answers. And this week, we got an answer that would normally be the best answer of all good answers. We found out that Ryan doesn’t have cancer,” her post continued. “A HUGE relief, without a doubt … But part of us was wanting a diagnosis. Wanting to be able to fight for him to be cured instead of fighting for an answer.”

Trista promised she would "keep praying for answers" for Ryan to feel better. There's no denying these two have a seriously strong partnership.