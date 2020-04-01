From drama to happily ever after! Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph met during season 23 of The Bachelor, but their relationship started off on a rocky note. The contestant eliminated herself because she wasn’t ready to get engaged. After sending his other finalists, Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams, home and one epic fence jump — the former football player got his girl. Now, the pair are happily dating, but have had their share of ups and downs. Scroll through the gallery below to see their epic journey.
1 of 22
Let The Games Begin
Even before the season started, many fans thought that Cassie was going to be a frontrunner.
2 of 22
First Impressions
The blonde beauty made quite the entrance when she presented the handsome hunk with a box full of butterflies. “I have so many butterflies,” she said. “Literally, I have so many butterflies.” Colton even put one of the winged creatures in his jacket pocket!
3 of 22
He Saw the Sign
Since she’s a speech pathologist, she decided to teach Colton some sign language. Even though Cassie didn’t receive the first impression rose, she still kissed the Indiana native on night one.
4 of 22
Camp Bachelor
The lovebirds got a moment alone on the group date, where Billy Eichner acted like their camp counselor.
5 of 22
He Wants a Strong Woman
Cassie joined the other girls on a group date, where Colton explained that he is looking for someone who can be his rock. The former football player confessed in his tell-all book, The First Time, that it was the reality babe’s “character and courage” that led him to give her his final rose.
6 of 22
LOL For Days
In Singapore on their group date, a fortune teller told Cassie that she was Colton’s sister in a past life. The two couldn’t help but laugh about it afterward.
7 of 22
It’s Getting Hot in Here
The two couldn’t keep their hands off each other while they were in Thailand — she even made out with the hunk in his bed.
8 of 22
Family Ties
Cassie ended up receiving the final hometown date rose after he questioned their relationship.
9 of 22
Hard Conversations
“I just want you to trust me,” Cassie told her dad during her hometown date. “I think you need more than a couple of random dates to fall in love with someone,” he said in his confessional. Cassie’s father did not feel comfortable giving Colton his blessing.
10 of 22
Cruising Together
The California beauty explored Portugal with her beau. “Cassie makes me feel complete,” the athlete said during their date.
11 of 22
Uncertain About the Future
Colton told Cassie that her father did not give him his blessing to propose, and the California beauty was a bit shocked to hear that new bit of information. “I know they want the best for me,” she said about her family. “The fact that they’re not 100 percent sold on Colton and I together kind of freaks me out. It makes me confused if he’s the right person.”
12 of 22
Not Enough Time
Cassie’s dad, Matt, came to Europe to give his daughter some advice after hometowns. “You seemed conflicted,” he said, referring to her not wanting to get engaged. “I just wish I had more time,” she tearfully told her father. “I don’t want it to be over with him, but it scares me that at the end it’s accepting a proposal, that’s huge. But I’m not ready for it to be over.”
13 of 22
A Tough Decision
Before her fantasy suite date with Colton, she confessed that she was going to send herself home. “Today was perfect, and I love you so much,” she said. “After today, I’m not like, in love. I don’t know why after today, I’m not … I feel like I’m having doubts about it.”
14 of 22
Not a Happy Ending
Colton wanted to fight for their relationship and he even was willing to wait for her. Unfortunately, it was too much pressure for the ESL teacher and she left the show.
15 of 22
A Shocking Twist
“I am willing to do anything and everything because that is how much I love Cassie,” Colton said before he knocked on her door.
16 of 22
Kiss and Make Up
Cassie was surprised when Colton showed up, but he revealed that he needed to tell her something important. “I am asking for a second chance to take it day by day and figure it out,” the handsome hunk said. “This is crazy, this is really crazy. I can’t believe you did that,” she told him. Then, Colton asked her if she would join him in Spain so that she could meet his parents. Fortunately, she said yes!
17 of 22
Facing Her Fear
After some serious conversations, Cassie explained her greatest fear in all of this. “I dated someone in college and he had planned out when he was going to propose to me and then it got pretty controlling,” she said. “You have to change everything for this one person. I know it’s not true, but it’s just something that is so ingrained in me.”
18 of 22
The Next Step
After the duo went to dinner, they decided to give the fantasy suite another shot. Cassie also told Colton she’s “all in.” “I am excited to se where our relationship can go,” he dished. “I have always said I am waiting to be in love with someone, the right person, and I hope that person is Cassie. If the moment is right and if it’s right for us to take the next step in our relationship, then it could happen tonight.”
19 of 22
On the Same Page
So, did Colton and Cassie do the deed? “Last night was absolutely incredible, and I feel like a new man,” he said. “We did what was best for our relationship and we grew as a couple. We had a great time last night.” After many ups and downs, Colton revealed that he and Cassie are finally on the same page! “I can’t wait to wake up to her over and over again,” he dished.
20 of 22
Happily Ever After
The lovebirds made their first debut as a couple and they looked happier than ever! “We’re in love. We’re super in love,” she exclaimed. “We still have a lot of room to grow in our relationship right now, so we’re enjoying dating right now,” Colton said. Colton revealed that he moved to Los Angeles to be near Cassie. He noted in his book that they are waiting until marriage before living together.
21 of 22
Rocky Waters
Colton revealed in his book that he and Cassie briefly split in August 2019. “To put it very frank, after the show, we realized we weren’t communicating as well as we once did,” he explained about the strain on their relationship. “Nobody was forcing us to talk about real things going on, so we let a lot of things build up … In a weird way, I kind of broke up with myself. I was like, I feel like we need to figure this out and in order to do that, we need space. She agreed. So it was a mutual thing.”
Although their uncoupling lasted less than a couple of days, it taught them some invaluable lessons. “It was a very real and very emotional breakup, but it was also very good to be real and emotional because it forced us to have conversations and move on. Now, we know the flags to look for,” he wrote. “When issues start to creep up, it’s like, let’s go have a conversation. We’re trying to be more transparent and honest and really trust each other.”
22 of 22
One Year Strong
Despite it all, Colton and Cassie happily celebrated their one-year anniversary on November 15.
“I knew then that loving you was going to be easy, but I couldn’t have imagined this,” the Bachelor Nation stud gushed over his gorgeous girlfriend on Instagram. “You have shown me the power of love and I never knew that I could love like this. I secretly love when you correct me when I mispronounce words or when I leave a mess in the kitchen and you make me clean it up. I love all of the small moments in our life just as much as the big ones. Thank you for making me the happiest man alive. I love all of you, Cass.”
The feeling was mutual, and the ESL teacher penned her own message to her beau. “I can’t believe we’ve already been together for a year,” she wrote. “It was full of lots of changes, growth, and a million amazing memories with you … I am the luckiest girl. I couldn’t ask for anything more than to have a man like you by my side. You mean the world to me. I love you, best friend … Now let’s get another Sangria.”