Rocky Waters

Colton revealed in his book that he and Cassie briefly split in August 2019. “To put it very frank, after the show, we realized we weren’t communicating as well as we once did,” he explained about the strain on their relationship. “Nobody was forcing us to talk about real things going on, so we let a lot of things build up … In a weird way, I kind of broke up with myself. I was like, I feel like we need to figure this out and in order to do that, we need space. She agreed. So it was a mutual thing.”

Although their uncoupling lasted less than a couple of days, it taught them some invaluable lessons. “It was a very real and very emotional breakup, but it was also very good to be real and emotional because it forced us to have conversations and move on. Now, we know the flags to look for,” he wrote. “When issues start to creep up, it’s like, let’s go have a conversation. We’re trying to be more transparent and honest and really trust each other.”