His Sexuality Was Questioned

Colton reveals that speculation about his sexuality started in high school. So much so, that his mother, Donna Underwood, addressed it with him. “We were in the car one day when out of nowhere, she said, ‘You know, Colt, we’d still love you and support you if you were gay,'” he details. “I let her know they were just rumors. I was straight.”

Colton goes on to explain that his dad, Scott Underwood, also broached the subject with him after Colton ordered gay porn and googled questions like, “Am I gay?” on his computer. “Sometimes, I wonder if my life would have been much easier if I had been gay,” the reality TV star admits.