The Indiana native, 28, who first appeared on the franchise during Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, addresses everything from losing his virginity to questioning his sexuality. Scroll through the gallery below to see the juiciest revelations!
Cassie Randolph Wasn’t His First Pick
These days, Colton and his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, are the picture-perfect couple. However, his feelings for her took time to develop. “The funny thing is,” writes Colton in The First Time, “I never put Cassie as my No. 1.” Ultimately, it was her “character and courage” that led him to give her his final rose.
The Infamous Fence Jump
In case you forgot, Colton threw himself over a giant gate to escape the camera crews after his now-girlfriend Cassie told him she wasn’t ready to get engaged. “I was surprised I didn’t get shot or attacked by some animal,” Colton recalls of his time running through the Portugal wilderness. At 2:30 a.m., after an hour of hiding in locals’ yards and realizing there was no U.S.Embassy around, Colton finally returned.
A Locker Room Confession
While playing football for the San Diego Chargers, Colton eventually came clean to his teammates about his virginity after they asked how many women he’d slept with. “I simply felt compelled to share the truth, and with a here-goes nothing gulp of air, I said, ‘Zero,’” he writes.
His Sexuality Was Questioned
Colton reveals that speculation about his sexuality started in high school. So much so, that his mother, Donna Underwood, addressed it with him. “We were in the car one day when out of nowhere, she said, ‘You know, Colt, we’d still love you and support you if you were gay,'” he details. “I let her know they were just rumors. I was straight.”
Colton goes on to explain that his dad, Scott Underwood, also broached the subject with him after Colton ordered gay porn and googled questions like, “Am I gay?” on his computer. “Sometimes, I wonder if my life would have been much easier if I had been gay,” the reality TV star admits.
Becoming the Bachelor
Following Colton’s breakup from gymnast Aly Raisman, he was out walking in L.A. when he saw a casting call for The Bachelorette. After speaking briefly with a producer, he was cast on Becca Kufrin’s season. He later joined the cast of Bachelor in Paradise which ultimately led him to his true mission. “I wanted to be the Bachelor. From the first time I heard the idea mentioned, I thought about myself in that role,” expresses Colton. “It would be me and 30 beautiful, bright women eager to win my affection. I liked those odds.”
Aly Ended Their Relationship via FaceTime
“Aly FaceTimed me and ended our relationship,” says Colton. “I pulled over to the side of the road, stunned and unable to comprehend this was happening … Afterward, I sat in my car and cried. I was numb for days.” Aly, 25, explained that “she felt overwhelmed, confused and in need of a break.”
Cassie Could Have Ended Up With a Different Bachelor
Colton says Cassie almost competed on The Bachelor two times before ending up on his season! “Twice they invited her on the show, but Cass turned them down both times,” he writes. “The season with Nick Viall didn’t work with her schedule, and she thought the next Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk, was a little too old for her. But the third time was the charm.”
The Hometown Date You Didn’t See
Turns out, Hannah Brown showed up to Colton’s hometown date with Hannah Godwin. “She was still stewing about not getting a rose and wanted more clarity from me,” Colton details and adds that the scene never aired. “In reality, it seemed she wanted to lash out and vent. She went off on the remaining four girls and told me they didn’t have the qualities that made her so amazing. It was the beast in her, roaring and raging.”