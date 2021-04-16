Appreciating the love. The Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph broke her silence in a new caption two days after her ex Colton Underwood came out as gay in a candid interview on Wednesday, April 14.

After receiving several “kind comments” and “messages” online, the ABC alum, 25, showed gratitude to those reaching out while sharing the latest news about her upcoming content on Friday, April 16. “It means so much,” she continued. “And yes, some of you are asking about my YouTube for this week. I decided to take the week off, but will have one again next week!”

Prior to her posting via Instagram Stories, Randolph had yet to sound off about Underwood’s big revelation. “To be honest, she hasn’t really had time to navigate how she feels about it yet,” an insider told Us Weekly. The TV personality is “still processing.”

Underwood, 29, spoke his truth while appearing on Good Morning America earlier this week. “Obviously this year has been a lot for a lot of people, and it’s probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they’ve been running from or what they’ve been putting off in their lives,” the former NFL player shared about his sexuality. “And for me, I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it.”

During the tell-all, Underwood also apologized to Randolph and said he “made a lot of bad choices” along the way. “If I’m being very honest, I loved everything about her and it’s hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were in going through that relationship with her was because I obviously had an internal fight going on,” he further explained, noting he is now “the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

The exes met on season 23 of the hit dating show and announced their split in May 2020 following their post-filming romance. Underwood first made his debut on the franchise as a suitor on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018.

In the wake of Randolph and Underwood’s breakup, she filed a restraining order against him and accused the Indiana native of stalking and harassing her. In November 2020, she asked the court to dismiss the restraining order as the former flames reached “a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns.”

Although they went through tough times together in the public eye, it appears Randolph and Underwood are both ready to move forward with their lives.