New love? Bachelor star Cassie Randolph is rumored to be dating longtime pal Brighton Reinhardt following her tumultuous relationship with Colton Underwood. Learn more about her potential new boyfriend below!

A source told TMZ Cassie, 26, and Brighton, 24, have been dating for “two months” after they were photographed hanging out with the Huntington Beach native’s family on April 25, including her siblings, Landon and Michelle, and her sister’s actor boyfriend, Gregg Sulkin.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock; Brighton Reinhardt/Instagram

Earlier this month, Brighton accompanied Cassie, her siblings and a small group of friends on a vacation to Cozumel, Mexico, and was even featured in the Bachelor Nation star’s YouTube video about the trip.

Cassie and Brighton have actually known each other for years. The singer shut down rumors they were romantically involved in August, three months after her split from Colton, 29.

“Cassie and I are just friends and have been for over four or so years,” Brighton told Us Weekly at the time. “My brothers and I are all close with Cassie and her whole family.”

One month after Brighton spoke about his friendship with the Young Once alum, the ESL teacher filed a restraining order against Colton on September 11. She accused the season 23 star of stalking her, putting a tracking device in her car and harassing her and her friends from an anonymous phone number. Two months later, she dropped the restraining order.

Some fans thought Brighton shaded the former football player in the lyrics to his song “Creep,” which was released in early January 2021.

“You can’t stop thinking about my baby / What once was yours in the world is changing / God, I hope you get your thinking right / GPS on the underside / Told her everything will be just fine / Damn, I can’t believe these guys,” the lyrics read.

News of Cassie and Brighton taking their relationship to the next level comes on the heels of Colton coming out as gay on Good Morning America on April 14.

“This year’s been a lot for a lot of people and it’s probably made a lot of people look at themselves in the year and figure out who they are,” he told host Robin Roberts. “I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know. … I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me.”

The former football player will be documenting more of his journey during a reported Netflix special later this year.