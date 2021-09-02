New love! Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood is dating Jordan C. Brown after he came out as gay in April 2021, Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, September 1. Who is the reality star’s new love interest? Keep reading to learn more!

What Is Jordan Brown’s Job?

The 38-year-old is a political strategist. According to his LinkedIn, he previously worked on the presidential campaigns of John Kerry in 2004 and Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. Jordan also advised Hillary Clinton during her 2016 campaign.

In January 2020, the Stanford graduate started his own political consulting firm called One Blue Hill that helps “celebrities, business leaders and elected officials to achieve innovative advocacy and philanthropic goals.”

Jordan Brown/Instagram

“Over the years, Jordan has advanced legislation and advocacy campaigns for issues as diverse as cancer prevention, self-esteem, LGBTQ rights, gun violence, mental health, poverty, immigration and HIV prevention,” his LinkedIn bio explains.

Where Does Jordan Brown Live?

Jordan appears to be a longtime resident of Los Angeles. He had a five-month stint in Miami Beach, Florida, at one of his jobs, according to LinkedIn, but he’s been based in California for at least the past 10 years.

Although Colton, 29, frequently travels to Colorado, where most of his friends and family reside, the Bachelor Nation alum also has a residence in Los Angeles.

How Did Colton Underwood and Jordan Brown Meet?

It’s unclear how Jordan and Colton initially crossed paths, but the political strategist first appeared on the former football player’s Instagram back in June.

“Friends & family. I love y’all,” Colton captioned a slew of photos that included Jordan, his parents, his grandmother, Olympian Gus Kenworthy and many more.

Jordan Brown/Instagram

That being said, Jordan has plenty of A-list friends that keep him well connected in Hollywood. His Instagram includes photos with Sophia Bush, Olivia Wilde, Olivia Munn and Justin Bieber.

Does Jordan Have Kids?

It does not appear that Jordan has kids of his own, but he is very close with his ex’s daughters — Zella and Blaze. He frequently shares photos with the young girls.

How Serious Are Colton and Jordan?

The hot new pair were first spotted kissing on the beach while staying at the Four Seasons in Maui, according to photos obtained by TMZ. However, it’s unclear how long they’ve been an item.

Colton came out as gay on Good Morning America on April 14. “This year’s been a lot for a lot of people and it’s probably made a lot of people look at themselves in the year and figure out who they are,” he said at the time. “I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know. … I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me.”