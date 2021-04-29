Former Bachelor Colton Underwood Shows Off Impressive Weight Loss — See Before vs. After Photos

New physique! Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood showed off his impressive weight loss and body transformation on Wednesday, April 28.

“This year, I prioritized my health — physically and mentally,” the season 23 star, 29, wrote via Instagram while sharing two shirtless photos of himself wearing blue shorts and a hat.

“That Peloton is working doeeee,” Bachelor in Paradise alum Blake Horstmann commented. “Bro … chill,” former Bachelorette contestant Chris Randone added. “Drop that ab workout, bro,” Clay Harbor wrote.

The Bachelor Nation alum’s appearance has fluctuated a bit during his public ups and downs over the years. He slammed a body-shaming comment about his weight loss in August 2020.

“Stop losing weight!” someone wrote in response to the Indiana native laughing outside with his two dogs. Colton could be seen sitting shirtless on a balcony with his pup, Zooka, and another four-legged friend.

“No matter what weight I am, I am still the same dude,” the former football player responded in a lengthy comment. “I was told I was puffy and chunky while [Bachelor] aired, and now, I’m too thin. I’m glad I don’t suffer from a body disorder … but please be conscious that some people do and commenting on their health isn’t a good look.”

Colton is beginning a whole new chapter of his life after coming out as gay on Good Morning America during an interview on April 14.

“This year’s been a lot for a lot of people and it’s probably made a lot of people look at themselves in the year and figure out who they are,” the First Time author told host Robin Roberts during the “deeply personal” segment. “I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay.”

He reflected on the long “journey” it took to get to this point after noting he knew he was gay as a freshman in high school. “I came to terms with that earlier this year, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know,” he continued. “I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Colton before and after!