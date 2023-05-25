'Bachelor in Paradise' Will Return in 2023! Season 9: Cast, Premiere

Almost paradise! Bachelor Nation fan favorites are headed back to Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise season 9.

A whole new batch of Bachelor and Bachelorette alums are set to spend summer 2023 at Playa Escondida in Sayulita, Mexico, for a second (third for some) chance at love.

Are there possible engagements on the horizon? Keep reading for everything to know about Bachelor in Paradise season 9 so far.

Will ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Return in 2023?

Yes, the fan-favorite Bachelor Nation spinoff series is set to return for a ninth season.

Last year, during season 8, two couples left the beach engaged, Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo and Brandon Jones and Serene Russell. Both have since called it quits since their romantic proposals aired.

Who Was Cast on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9?

ABC has yet to announce a full cast just yet. However, it’s safe to assume that some of the men from Charity Lawson‘s forthcoming Bachelorette season will make an appearance on the beach. Since her season isn’t set to air until June 26, it’s unclear which of her contestants will get a second shot at love.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Former Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia has also been teasing a possible appearance.

“I don’t know,” Rachel teased while appearing on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s “Off the Vine” podcast in April 2023 alongside her real-life roommate, Genevieve Parisi. “Something to think about in the future. Maybe. I mean, I’m still in the same spot. So, who knows.”

She continued, “If I ever went to Paradise, I would have to go down just like completely open-minded. I would have to really go down and be like I’m [going to] talk to whoever and give them a chance … even though everyone there would probably [already be] my ex-boyfriend.”

Rachel left her season of The Bachelorette engaged to Tino Franco. They split before the season 19 finale aired after admitted to cheating on her amid their engagement.

Who Is Hosting ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9?

Jesse Palmer will return to the beach to host the show once again.

When Will ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 Premiere?

As of now, no Bachelor in Paradise release date has been announced. However, the show generally premieres in late summer or early fall each year.