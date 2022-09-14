What unfolds? Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy are set to appear during season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise after previously sparking hookup rumors. Keep reading to see spoilers about the pair, including if they’re still together, get engaged and more!

Do Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy Get Engaged?

Genevieve, 27, and Aaron, 27, reportedly spark a romance in Mexico, according to Reality Steve, but they split before the finale. While the Bachelor Nation babe was announced in the original cast for season 8, it’s unclear which week Aaron will make his appearance.

This is the former contestant from Clayton Echard season’s first time on Paradise since appearing on the most recent season of The Bachelor this year. She was eliminated during week 7 after the leading man accused her of being an “actress.”

As for Aaron, the San Diego native competed on The Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston’s season, which aired in 2021. After getting sent home by the leading lady during week 5, he appeared on season 7 of BiP later that summer.

Are Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy Still Together?

It appears Genevieve and Aaron left the reality dating series single and have given no indications that they’ve rekindled their relationship since then.

That being said, Genevieve has made it very clear that she’s hoping to find her Mr. Right sooner than later.

“I’ve just always wanted to find my person. I’ve said that since I was a kid — I just want to be married and I want to have a family,” the bartender told Us Weekly in March. “I just want to be a mom. That’s, like, my goal. I want to have four or five kids.”

Did Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy Previously Date?

Shanae Ankney, who will also be appearing on season 8 of BiP, claimed during Clayton’s Women Tell All in March that the Massachusetts native and Aaron previously hooked up — which Genevieve adamantly denied.

“I think I was more shocked than when Clayton asked me if I was an actress,” Genevieve told Us Weekly during the taping of WTA. “I saw Aaron at a bar and I posted a picture with him. … I didn’t even kiss Aaron. And that’s why I was just, like, ‘What?’”

Genevieve doubled down and noted that she didn’t know Aaron “that well” and only “met him once at a bar for five minutes.” That being said, she acknowledged that she wouldn’t be opposed to get to know him.

“I don’t know his personality. He seems really nice, and he is very handsome. I’m not saying no. But there definitely hasn’t been anything between us,” she continued. “That’s scary because I don’t want it to be a thing. I don’t want it to be an issue.”