Bachelor star Genevieve Parisi apologized for posing with a “F—k Shanae” sign alongside several of her fellow costars.

“Regarding the sign brought out at the club last night, I just want to reiterate that we didn’t ask for it and didn’t know it was coming to our table,” Genevieve, 26, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Friday, February 25. “That being said, it was insensitive for me to video it and post it to Instagram. Nobody is perfect and I’m learning as I go.”

The apology came one day after filming the Bachelor “Women Tell All” special when several season 26 alumni celebrated contestants Elizabeth Corrigan and Marlena Wesh’s birthdays at West Hollywood club the Doheny Room on Thursday, February 24.

The group of women shared different snaps and videos from their night out where they were seen holding a “F—k Shanae” sign, referring to cast member Shanae Ankney, given to them by the Doheny Room employees as a surprise gift. The message seemingly called out Shanae, 29, for her status as a villain throughout Clayton Echard’s 2022 season.

Courtesy of Genevieve Parisi/Instagram

That night, Genevieve wrote in an Instagram Story that the “best part” about receiving the sign was that they “didn’t even ask for it.” The reality star then added that the employees “just knew” about Shanae’s villainy in the show.

Shanae did not appear to be at the party, but her behavior became a focus throughout this season of the series, which premiered on January 3. She openly fought with several other cast members, such as Elizabeth, 32, even calling her “two-faced” to Clayton, 28, in the January 31 episode, after claiming the real estate advisor had ignored her that day.

The real estate advisor then told Shanae that she has ADHD (attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder) in order to explain why she may have not heard her name being called earlier. However, Shanae then alleged that the ADHD claim was “fake, fake, fake.”

Clayton sent Elizabeth home as a result of her turmoil with Shanae, and he admitted how regretful he was to do so.

“I’m sorry, Elizabeth, for what you’re going through,” the former football player later said. “I wish I could have seen what was happening when I wasn’t there. I obviously knew y’all weren’t in a good place, but at the time, I thought it was, solely, petty drama.”

He then added that he “would have sent Shanae home immediately for making fun of [her]” if he had known the truth.