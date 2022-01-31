When it comes to Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor, it has quickly been established that Shanae Ankey is one of the villains. But will she be making an early exit or be around for weeks to come in making fellow contestants miserable? Keep reading to find out when Shanae will be leaving The Bachelor. Warning! Spoilers ahead.

The 29-year-old recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio, has been causing plenty of drama with fellow contestant Elizabeth Corrigan. In episode 2, she said how “mean” the Colorado real estate advisor was without any specific examples, then went on to tell Clayton that Elizabeth was two-faced.

Elizabeth later blamed not acknowledging Shanae in a conversation with another contestant because of her attention deficit disorder. “It’s really hard for me to have multiple auditory inputs because I can’t process the information. I have ADHD. I’ve had it really bad since I was a kid,” Elizabeth explained to Shanae.

She added, “I was probably just really trying to concentrate on what Ency was trying to say to me, and maybe you had said something in the middle of her saying something and I just, I can’t, like, hear it.”

Shanae wasn’t buying it. She made fun of Elizabeth’s condition in front of other contestants, and in a confessional, suggested that her rival was lying about her medical situation. Shanae even went so far as to diss Elizabeth to Clayton, saying that she was being bullied by her.

“I thought we [Elizabeth] squashed it last week and it’s not squashed. I’m feeling bullied in the house. It’s sad because I don’t want to leave because I feel something with you, and I just can’t move on,” Shanae told the hunky Missouri native in private. She then earned extra villain points in her confessional, seeming to admit she was lying by gushing about Clayton, “Oh my God, he believed me. I have him, trust me. I know I have him. I needed that. I was good.”

It appears that for all of Shanae’s work to get Clayton on her side and fall for her, she ends up making an earlier than expected exit. The’s show’s infamous behind-the-scenes sleuth Realty Steve reports that Shanae will be going home in episode 5 of The Bachelor. She reportedly goes on a two-on-one date with Genevieve Parisi aboard Niagara Falls’ Maid of the Mist boat but doesn’t come away with a rose. Instead, Clayton gives it to Genevieve, who continues on in the competition while Shanae goes home.

The blonde was already shown as having quite a temper in the show’s season trailer. At one point she walked in on what appeared to be a group date afterparty, striding up to a fellow contestant and snarling “Keep my name out of your f—king mouth.” Shanae went on to grab a trophy away from the group of ladies, throwing it to the ground and smashing it.