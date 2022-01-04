In previews for Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor, it was clear he developed feelings of love for several contestants. But he acted on his emotions by sleeping with two of his Fantasy Suite date finalists, leaving the women in tears when Clayton revealed the news, which caused him to feel “broken.” WARNING: Spoilers ahead.

“I just want you to know that what I’m about to say is not going to be easy to hear. I want to be fully transparent, and I know it’s not easy to hear. But I was intimate with both of you,” Clayton is seen telling what appears to be two of his final three contestants while on location in Iceland. Two remaining roses are seen on a table next to him, ready to be handed out to his two remaining finalists.

The concerned faces of flight instructor Rachel Recchia and another contestant are shown before his confession, and they also appear from behind at an angle facing Clayton, with Rachel’s competitor wearing a copper-colored dress and sporting brunette hair halfway down her back. The remaining third contestant isn’t revealed in the frame.

ABC

Two women are shown walking away from the set in tears, as they’re identifiable by the dresses they were wearing in the rose ceremony. One constant appears to be ICU nurse Gabby Windey, who is heard saying, “I’m done with this,” as her words come out choked through her sobbing. She’s later seen asking herself, “What the actual f—k?” about her situation.

“I’ve never felt pain like this before,” Rachel says as she weeps into a tissue while walking off stage. A woman’s voice is heard over video of a crying contestant whose face isn’t shown. She asks, “He’s in love with all three of us?”

Clayton appears to feel terrible about the situation he’s put all three women in, saying in a confessional, “I’m so broken,” looking down and sobbing. The last shot in the teaser video shows a close-up of his hand holding a diamond engagement ring.

Earlier in the promo, Clayton is seen kissing a bevy of beauties, and ultimately, he reveals, “I didn’t believe it could happen, but I’m in love with three women.” He’s then shown professing his love to three different ladies, though the editing is done so that it isn’t completely clear to viewers to whom Clayton is sharing his feelings.

Fans will have to tune in to see whom Clayton had sex with on his journey to handing out his final rose when The Bachelor season 26 airs Monday nights on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.